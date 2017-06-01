How we use Cookies
Deep Purple are coming to Barclaycard Arena show - here is how to get tickets

  • Updated
  • By

The Long Goodbye Tour provides your last chance to see the iconic Rock'n'Roll Hall of Fame inductees

Ritchie Blackmore's Rainbow at the NEC Genting Arena June 25, 2016
Deep Purple have announced a Birmingham show at the Barclaycard Arena.

The band - consisting of Ian Gillan, Roger Glover, Ian Paice, Steve Morse and Don Airey, Mark VIII - will perform at the venue in support of their brand new studio album inFinite.

The Long Goodbye Tour sees the iconic Rock'n'Roll Hall of Fame inductees take to the stage in Birmingham on November 17, 2017.

This will be the chance to see one of the most iconic bands ever, with the album set for an early-2017 release, after they unveil its first single on January 20.

You can buy tickets by clicking here.

Their holy grail of In Rock, Machine Head, and Made In Japan, released in 1970, 1972 and 1973 respectively, catapulted Deep Purple to the top in concert grosses and album sales around the world, with track Smoke On The Water ascending to mega-status.

In the latter-years Purple have moved progressively into new areas, piquing fans’ interest who were not born when the band ruled the music world’s money trees.

Having amassed so many songs that get coined under the “classic” moniker, setlists have been a never-ending debate among diehards and newer fans especially.

The last chapter of their strong career of over 120 million albums sold, their latest LP Now What? has sold to date over half a million copies and the band have sold over a million concert tickets since its release alone.

Tickets for the Barclaycard Arena date are on general sale from 9am on December 9, 2016.

Tickets priced at £56.49 or £62.68 (including admin fees and 80p facility fee) + £2.55 fulfilment fee per order.

You can buy tickets by clicking here

