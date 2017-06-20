This is what Boston Tea Party has done to old Edgbaston bank

Please refresh this page in your browser to reload this live event video

Boston Tea Party is close to opening its third flagship cafe in Birmingham.

Watch our video of building work in progress to see a very sneak preview of its new site on Harborne Road, Edgbaston .

The new cafe have the city’s highest cafe ceiling, an orangery, spiral staircase an internal ‘ ghost sign ’ when it opens in mid-July, 2017.

The Calthorpe Estate property is a former bank and office building.

Acquired last year on the corner of Greenfield Crescent, it has required extensive renovation to remodel the building for its new 21st century purpose.

Graham Young View looking up towards the first floor rear windows

The main wing on the right has had its floor taken out, to create a double-height room that will have the city’s highest coffee shop ceiling.

One current idea is to paint a feint ghost sign high up on the exposed brick wall to make it look like the company has been there for decades.

On the other side of this room, a spiral staircase will be installed to enable customers to reach the main toilets on the first floor.

Graham Young The amazing height of the ceiling

There will also be disabled access facilities on the ground floor.

To the back, a new orangery is being created with a glass ceiling that will enable daylight to flood into what the company hopes will become a popular family room.

The main serving bar will be in front of the main entrance doors, with the kitchen behind that.

Graham Young Greenfield Crescent view of Boston Tea Party, Edgbaston

To the left will be two more rooms for enjoying the company’s range of hot meals, sandwiches and luxury cakes, one of which will be a quiet room for people who want to concentrate on using the wi-fi.

Marketing manager Ben Hibbard said: “We are very excited about our new Edgbaston cafe. This area really is going to be the place to be.

“We are surrounded by offices and are sure that many people will come to enjoy our cafe.

Graham Young New bar area with kitchen to the left

“We have become established in Harborne and in Corporation Street and had been looking very hard for another quality site with character that we could develop.

“This site has taken a lot of renovation but we knew it was perfect for us.

“Our core hours will be from 7am to 7pm but we have a flexible licence to so that we would be able to put an event or live music on.”

Graham Young View from the orangery towards Harborne Road

The general manager at Edgbaston will be Dale Allison, who is moving over from Harborne.

Boston Tea Party jobs boost

The company has recently been recruiting for its Edgbaston site and new staff are currently training in Harborne and Corporation Street.

Graham Young Edgbaston template? The drinks bar on Corporation Street

Around 30 people are being taken on, about half of whom will be working in the cafe at any one time.

With 35 people currently employed at both Harborne and Corporation Street, Boston Tea Party will then employ some 100 people at its three sites.

What is Boston Tea Party?

Boston Tea Party Pouring a cup of coffee

When it launched in 1995, the company was the first espresso house in Bristol.

Today it has a five-point ‘better coffee’ pledge towards better milk, baristas, beans, flavour and ethical world.

To live up to its core ‘Making Things Better’ motto, every BTP barista must gain an internationally recognised certificate by completing Speciality Coffee Association training at Extract Coffee Roasters.

Graham Young Famous for its giant scones

The company’s website says: “Each of our cafés is designed to be a one-off cherished local.”

A typical Boston Tea Party Menu

The current range includes breakfast, brunch, lighter, mains, salads, toasted sandwiches and sides.

Graham Young View into the bar from the quiet wi-fi room

New items include an Ultimate Burger (£9.95), compared with £9.25 for a veggie burger) and a Vietnamese Banh-Mi Sandwich (£7.95), with BBQ pulled jackfruit, pickled vegetables, coriander, vegan mayo, Sriracha chilli sauce, toasted baguette and pickled coleslaw.

Boston Tea Party Edgbaston will be at 30 Harborne Road, Edgbaston Birmingham B15 3AA

What is else is happening in Edgbaston?

Graham Young Boston Tea Party front door

Calthorpe Estates began its Edgbaston Village investment programme three years ago to create fresh opportunities for retailers by transforming properties along Harborne Road, Greenfield Crescent, Highfield Road and Islington Row.

Calthorpe Estates’ director of development Ralph Minott said: “By continuing to work closely with Birmingham City Council, we are able to review the mix of outlets, scale and overall balance of Edgbaston Village while making further advancements to the surrounding infrastructure.

Graham Young The stunning view towards Five Ways from Boston Tea Party's front garden

“The arrival of new retailers helps boost the Edgbaston economy through the creation of additional jobs and bringing new people to the area.

“This contributes greatly to building a thriving community, as well as resulting in a vibrant daytime, evening and weekend atmosphere.

“By the end of 2017, we estimate that around 500 people will have been employed by the new businesses based in Edgbaston Village.”

Graham Young Boston Tea Party Edgbaston view of the Chamber of Commerce

Calthorpe Estates is renovating a row of properties that will provide six more retail units on nearby Greenfield Crescent.

SPACE, the specialist retail agency appointed for Edgbaston Village, is currently in talks with a number of interested parties ready for occupation from autumn 2017.