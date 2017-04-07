How we use Cookies
Hot Topic:

What's On

Your guide to everything in Birmingham

This is what Atul Kochhar’s new restaurant at The Mailbox will look like

  • Updated
  • By

The new Mailbox restaurant NRI by Atul Kochhar will span over 5,000 sq ft

50 best restaurants
Video loading
The video will start in 8s Cancel
Click to play Tap to play

Acclaimed Indian chef Atul Kochhar has announced he will be opening a new restaurant in the Mailbox later this year.

NRI by Atul Kochhar will “showcase high-quality but affordable spiced dishes that draw inspiration from the chef's travels around the globe"

The regular Saturday Kitchen host said: “I’m very excited to be opening my new concept in Birmingham, a city which I have long admired for its diversity and food culture.

“There is a complex plethora of Indian cuisine that has developed outside of India and each of my dishes tells a beautiful story – stories that I am keen to share with Birmingham”

A CGI of the new NRI from Atul Kochhar opening at The Mailbox
A CGI of the new NRI from Atul Kochhar opening at The Mailbox

The Birmingham Mail first revealed back in January that the Michelin starred chef would be opening an eatery at Mailbox.

The rustic decor of the 5,000 sq ft restaurant will be inspired by colonial India, complete with high ceilings, hanging lanterns and lots of copper and dark stone. But the food will be the star attraction.

Renowned for his ability to combine his Indian heritage with his love of British ingredients, Atul is only the second Indian chef to receive a Michelin star - awarded to his London restaurant Benares in 2007 - regarded as one of the world’s best Indian restaurants.

Chefs Atul Kochhar, James Martin and Rick Stein open the Good Food Show 2007.
Chefs Atul Kochhar, James Martin and Rick Stein open the Good Food Show 2007.

His new Brum eatery will have two kitchens serving up hot and cold small plates, grilled dishes, sides and desserts. There will also be a bar serving a variety of lagers, craft ales, wines and culinary inspired cocktails – including the Passion Fruit Chutney Martini with no less than seven different types of chilli.

Most excitingly, the exclusive dining room will also be used for private dining events and masterclasses, hosted by Atul himself.

The Indian born chef already has places in London, Ireland, India, two on cruise ships and a sixth at The Crown Inn hotel in Amersham.

Toms Kitchen
Atul's new restaurant will join Toms Kitchen at The Mailbox

The announcement of NRI by Atul Kochhar follows the opening of Tom’s Kitchen , the restaurant and bar by acclaimed chef Tom Aikens, in December 2016.

In an interview with The Birmingham Mail, Tom said: “I knew Atul was also coming here when I decided to launch in Birmingham. We’re friends and it’s very exciting that we will both be in the Mailbox”

Atul added: “The Mailbox is a modern, sophisticated development in the heart of Birmingham, and one that boasts premium quality space, occupiers and customer base. It’s the perfect location for my new restaurant and we can’t wait to open later this year.”

Simon Samuels, partner at Brockton Capital LLP who own the Mailbox said: “Birmingham’s culinary scene has a deservedly growing reputation, and we’re delighted that Michelin starred chefs are recognising the Mailbox as the destination to showcase their food to the city.”

Comments
Show more comments

Most Read in What's On

A CGI of the new NRI from Atul Kochhar opening at The Mailbox
  1. Food & Drink
    This is what Atul Kochhar’s new restaurant at The Mailbox will look like
  2. Worcestershire
    National Trust's grand plans for Elgar's humble birthplace
  3. Birmingham Symphony Hall
    Magical milestone's a key moment for city organist
  4. Food & Drink
    London celebrity haunt The Ivy plans to open restaurant in Birmingham
  5. What's On News
    City's first Chaiiwala late night street food cafe opens

Most Recent

A CGI of the new NRI from Atul Kochhar opening at The Mailbox

Most read on Birmingham Post

CGI of the new Circle Health hospital in Edgbaston
  1. Edgbaston
    Work starts on £32m Pebble Mill private hospital
  2. Regional Affairs
    "I'll use my John Lewis experience to boost Birmingham's high streets" says Tory candidate
  3. Smethwick
    Hundreds of jobs under threat as 2 Sisters Food Group plans factory closure
  4. Food & Drink
    This is what Atul Kochhar’s new restaurant at The Mailbox will look like
  5. Regional Affairs
    Mayor hopeful reveals ambitious plan to solve West Midlands housing crisis
Birmingham Post

Journalists

Graeme Brown
Editor (Agenda and Business)
Enda Mullen
Business Reporter
Tamlyn Jones
Business Reporter
Neil Elkes
Local Government Correspondent
Emma McKinney
Education Correspondent
Ben Hurst
News Editor
Jonathan Walker
Political Editor