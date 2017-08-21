The video will start in 8 Cancel

Four new restaurants are coming to Walsall Waterfront as part of a £65 million development of the site.

Five Guys, Cream's, Subway and Gourmet Burger Kitchen are expected to open at the town centre's development in September.

They will join Pizza Express, Chiquito's, Bella Italia, TGI Fridays, a Greene King pub and The Light Cinema.

Tom Gilman, Kier Property’s managing director (North), said: “We are delighted to be able to announce such strong brands at Walsall. We’re sure the strength of these brand will mirrors the success of the phase one and ensure the Waterfront scheme is the number one leisure destination in Walsall.”

Councillor Jeavons, portfolio holder for Regeneration at Walsall Council said: “We are delighted that four major food outlets have chosen to invest in Walsall town centre.

"These restaurants will make a fantastic addition to the Waterfront - creating jobs and offering further choice in the town centre for our shoppers and visitors. I hope this will attract more people to visit our popular Waterfront development and encourage more businesses to invest in Walsall.”

Stuart Buckley, senior specialist at the Homes and Communities Agency, said: “This development means that Walsall Waterfront is the key leisure destination in the borough and the new businesses will add to the leisure offer in the town and importantly provide new jobs.

"It will also support home building in the borough by providing quality leisure facilities for local residents."