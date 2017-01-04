How we use Cookies
Pop star to open speakeasy gin bar in Sutton Coldfield

The Vamps singer Bradley Simpson and his family plan to open new bar with live music next month

The Vamps lead singer Bradley Simpson is to open a new gin bar in Sutton Coldfield.

The 21-year-old is joining his sister Natalie and parents Anne-Marie and Derek for the joint venture in High Street.

Simpsons Gin Bar is due to open in February 2017 and Bradley will become a marketing manager and occasional DJ at the town centre bar, which will be decked out as a speakeasy jazz bar with table service and live music.

The bar has been the dream of Anne-Marie who said she had been actively looking for a site in the town to open a bar for 18 months, according to the Sutton Observer .

The 51-year-old said: “I have been banging on to them about opening a bar or café in Sutton for years.

“I have written the business plan and Brad's input is about the music.

“While the current bars in the town have some great options, Simpsons aims to create a lounge venue where you can enjoy good drinks in opulent surroundings with expert staff providing great service.

“We thought there was definitely a gap in the market. This is a Sutton family investing in Sutton.

“It's been an idea for a number of years but has taken a lot of research and planning to get it off the ground."

Dad Derek, works as a golf professional at The Belfry, said: “There's nowhere like it in Sutton Coldfield. We will have all table service. There's nowhere where you can order what you'd like to drink and they will bring it to you.
“It's a gin bar, but we will also have rum, whiskey, champagne, cocktails and bottled beers.

“We will have crystal glasses, leather seats, chandeliers in each window, a 1920s theme. We want people to go away and think they have had an experience."



