Temple Street Social to reopen as new cocktail bar and restaurant

There have been many restaurant closures and openings in recent years but one particular venue has remained dormant.

Temple Street Social part of the historic Somerset House in Temple Street has been empty since closing in summer 2015.

Ever since its closure many may have wondered what might happen to this prominent building in the city centre.

Temple Street Social opened in 2012

We can reveal it is set to reopen as a new restaurant by the South American restaurant chain Las Iguanas.

The eatery specialises in food with a Latin flavour, with the menu taking inspiration from South American, Indian, Spanish, Portuguese and African dishes.

Birmingham bar Temple Street Social was put up for sale in 2014

The exotic food offering is a marked departure from the British themed menu at Temple Street Social which closed down within three years of opening.

Currently Birmingham has a Las Iguanas restaurant at Resorts World as well as at the Arcadian near Chinatown.

Popular dishes on the menu include nachos with smoked chipotle chicken and dulche de leche macadamia cheesecake.

Get Reading A typical Las Iguanas

City centre shoppers will also be able to enjoy a camarao a la criolla, quesadilla, burrito or taco while sipping a Brazilian bellini, a chivalrous hombre or coco de manzana. The Arcadian branch is known for “cocktail o’’clock all day every day” with 241 on Happy Hour cocktails and coolers.

Newcastle Chronicle A typical Las Iguanas restaurant

Next door to the new Las Iguanas, Serenity beauty salon also part of Somerset House, will be transformed into another new ground floor eatery - American diner Jackson and Rye.

Both Las Iguanas and Jackson and Rye will join the Revolucion de Cuba as Temple Street’s new opening at the end of 2017. The Cuban cocktail bar and restaurant specialises in “authentic Cuban food and drink” with particular focus on rum cocktails.