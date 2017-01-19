See inside quirky Renato Lounge cafe bar with HUGE mural dedicated to Birmingham's famous one hit wonders

Please refresh this page in your browser to reload this live event video

Independent cafe chain Loungers had opened its latest cafe bar in the city with this huge mural dedicated to Birmingham’s most famous one hit wonders.

Renato Lounge in Mere Green features a huge mural of the singers Renée and Renato, who lived nearby and enjoyed a Christmas number one in 1982 with Save Your Love.

Loungers already runs a series of cafes across the city including Loco, Arco, Desco and Quinto Lounges in Kings Heath, Harborne, Solihull and Sutton Coldfield.

Now it has spent £550K on this new venue in Mere Green Road.

Split over two floors, there are vintage sofas for sipping coffee and pop art-inspired tables and old school benches for brunches and lunches.

Eclectic art work lines the walls, huge sphere lamp shades hang from the ceiling and quirky curios are dotted around in a style much loved by those who already frequent the Lounger venues in Birmingham.

There are also tables and chairs outside the front of the cafe for al fresco dining.

“We’re delighted to be opening in Mere Green and we’re looking forward to teaching the locals how to lounge in style,” says Andrew Wood, operations manager for Loungers.

“We’re very family-friendly and well-practised at keeping the little ones happy.

“The team at Renato Lounge is also looking forward to becoming part of the community and will support local groups and initiatives wherever possible.”

The all-day menu features tapas, hero burgers, mac and cheese, chilli and packed flatbreads plus a special menu for Little Loungers.

When it comes to keeping the kids entertained, there’s a selection of games and books, colouring pencils and pads together with high chairs and baby-change facilities.

And there’s also a community notice board for those wanting to publicise events plus a book swap area, which staff promise to keep well stocked.

