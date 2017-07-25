Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Four Birmingham restaurants have been named among the “very best eating experiences in the UK today.”

Michelin starred Simpsons in Edgbaston, Adam’s and Purnell’s in the city centre as well as Turner’s at 69 were listed among the top 100 restaurants outside London as voted by SquareMeal.

The poll is based on the votes of SquareMeal guide readers and reviewers spread across regions of the UK.

Simpsons was named 25th best UK restaurant Adam’s was 38th, Purnell’s was voted 51st and Michelin starred Richard Turner’s recently rebranded Turner’s at 69 came 95th in the list which ranks the best eateries outside London.

Simpsons's sister restaurant The Cross at Kenilworth helmed by Michelin starred Adam Bennett made the list at no 72.

A special mention was given in the guide to 'Birmingham's rising foodie profile'.

Michelin starred Carters of Moseley and Peel’s Restaurant at Hampton Manor in Solihull which won its star in the 2017 guide published last year, did not make the SquareMeal list.

The SquareMeal guide posts up-to-date reviews of UK restaurants and bars, written by a team of independent critics with the aid of comments from thousands of restaurant customers.

A spokesperson said: “Whether at a white-tableclothed bastion of formal fine dining, a gastropub serving some of the tastiest food in the county, or a casual, city-centre Asian café, a meal in any of these restaurants will be among the very best eating experiences you will find in the UK today.

“Every year we compile the list based on the votes from our annual survey, last conducted in spring 2017. Thousands of readers took part in our search to find the UK’s best restaurants and the results were moderated by SquareMeal’s editor and his nationwide team of professional reviewers. We conducted our survey in May and June this year, so you can rest assured that this is the freshest UK list there is.”

Gastropub The Sportsman Seasalter, Kent was named the best in the Square Meal list. Voters applaud the “locally sourced and home-created ingredients” that The Sportsman’s kitchen puts to use in “sublime dishes evocative of the seaside”.

Raymond Blanc’s Belmond Le Manoir aux Quat’Saisons was named the second best UK restaurant outside London. Two-Michelin-starred Simon Rogan’s L’Enclume in Cumbria came third.

Here is what Square Meal voters said about each restaurant:

Simpsons (25)

“Overseen by chef director Luke Tipping, this venue delivers top-drawer modern food with real vision – whether you pick the set lunch or the brilliant tasting menu. Measured, thoughtful technique and a respect for the seasons underpin everything, from a starter of Evesham tomatoes with flamed mackerel, tomato and coriander broth to Brixham cod with smoked eel, onions and monk’s beard or Cornish lamb with potato purée, black garlic, baby leeks and hispi cabbage.

"To conclude, desserts such as gooseberry soufflé with elderflower ice cream emphasise Simpson’s pedigree. A serious French-accented wine list adds further gravitas, although staff bring some unaffected local charm to proceedings. Simpsons is a big shout for special occasions too.”

Adam’s restaurant (38)

“On offer is a choice of “unbelievable” menus defined by clever, playful conceits and terse dish descriptions – from ‘scallop, white wine, eel, grape’ to ‘pigeon, mushroom ketchup, rhubarb, pickled carrot’ or ‘duck, beetroot, kale’. Opening salvos might include a punchy combo of veal sweetbread, hen of the woods (mushrooms), black pudding and golden raisins, while seasonally inclined desserts could feature raspberries in company with lemon curd, meringue and sherbet.

Lunch is a more straightforward prospect, but whatever you choose, this head-turning Brummie challenger is bang on the money for a city with an ever-rising foodie profile.

Purnell’s (51)

“As one of the original stars of Birmingham’s resurgent foodie scene, local boy Glyn Purnell’s flagship restaurant knows exactly how to satisfy its customers by offering a series of audacious tasting menus full of kooky but highly convincing ideas. The version entitled ‘Purnell’s journey’ might take you from ‘peach barley, whipped feta, red grape and rosemary’ to a tartlet of white chocolate, raspberry and mint, while ’10 years in the making’ features the likes of ‘1,2,3,4,5... once I caught a fish alive!’ (Orkney scallop, pickled mooli, smoked eel and lumpfish roe) or roast loin of veal with mousseron duxelle, Wye Valley asparagus, yeast extract and sauce albufera.”

Turner’s at 69 (95)

“Following a shake-up, Richard Turner re-branded his quirky Harborne restaurant, extending the opening times and replacing his intricate tasting menus with a more accessible, customer-friendly carte offering “great value for the quality on offer”. Turner is a chef “who believes in letting the food do the talking”, although there are “no ridiculous combinations” on his lively seasonal line-up – just straight-talking, creative modern ideas. To start, smoked eel might be paired with scallops, horseradish and nasturtium, while mains could run from turbot with oxtail, brassicas and yeast to rare-breed pork with mustard, cabbage, prunes, apple and marjoram.

“After that, go for ‘properly matured’ cheeses or something sweetly comforting – perhaps raspberry soufflé or duck-egg crème brûlée with vanilla, Yorkshire rhubarb and strawberry. To drink, there’s a choice of eclectic wines and a fascinating selection of food-friendly bottled beers (put together with help from Warwickshire’s Purity Brewing Co).”

Below are the rest of the winners in the Midlands region:

Restaurant Sat Bains, Nottingham (11)

Hambleton Hall Rutland, East Midlands (47)

Winteringham Fields, north Lincolnshire (53)

The Cross at Kenilworth, Warwickshire (72)

Iberico World Tapas, Nottingham (78)

View the full list here