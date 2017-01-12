How we use Cookies
Quirky cafe company Loungers is launching new cafe bar in Mere Green

It promises an eccentric interior and treats like chorizo hash, mac'n'cheese and bang bang chicken noodles

Independent cafes, delis and bakeries in Birmingham
If you love Arco, Loco, Verdo and Desco, you’ll be pleased to know a brand new Loungers cafe bar is opening in the city.

The cafe company is best known for its quirky interiors, cosy snugs for decadent hot chocolates and airy outdoor spaces.

They’re also ideal for kids as there’s generally a good selection of games, books and colouring pencils.

And, after the success of cafes in Harborne, Kings Heath, Sutton Coldfield and Solihull, Loungers is now opening in Mere Green too.

The new cafe, called Renato Lounge, will launch on Mere Green Road on January 18.

It’s being named after singers Renée and Renato, who lived nearby and enjoyed a Christmas number one in 1982 with Save Your Love.

He's also rumoured to be the voice behind the Wall's advert Just One Cornetto.

Sadly, Renato is no longer with us but Renée (Hilary Lester) is planning to go to the opening night along with Renato’s sons.

Antony Potts
An idea of what Renato Lounge in Mere Green might look like

Renato Lounge will be split over two floors and promises to be a “home from home, offering food and drinks all day”.

It's likely to be just as eccentric as the other cafes - we’re guessing there might be a bit of an Italian theme going on in this one.

Foodwise, there’s likely to be treats like chorizo hash, smoked haddock and potato cake, bang bang chicken noodles, tapas and superhero burgers.

For kids, there’s generally a Little Loungers menu featuring baked mac’n’cheese, cheese toasties and sausages.

Antony Potts
Kini Lounge - an example of how a Loungers cafe bar looks

The builders are currently hard at work finishing off Renato Lounge – we’ll bring you photos of the new cafe bar as soon as it’s ready!

Keep updated on new openings by liking our What's On and Brummie Mummies Facebook pages.

Renee and Renato
Child-friendly pubs, cafés and restaurants you might not have thought of trying in and near Birmingham

Kitchen Garden Cafe in Kings Heath

We're talking independent coffee shops with indoor play areas, fancy restaurants that welcome kids, secret garden cafés and tea rooms complete with petting zoos in Birmingham, Redditch, Warwickshire, Solihull and Worcestershire

