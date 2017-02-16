How we use Cookies
Hot Topic:

What's On

Your guide to everything in Birmingham

Pieminster is opening a restaurant in Birmingham

  • Updated
  • By

The new Pieminster eatery will be opening in Waterloo Street  in the city centre

2017 bars and restaurants coming to Birmingham
Video loading
The video will start in 8s Cancel
Click to play Tap to play

Award-winning pie company Pieminster plans to open a restaurant next door to Michelin-starred Adam's restaurant in Waterloo Street.

The chain has lodged plans to renovate empty offices into a bar and restaurant.

Piemister is famed for its quality made pies in Bristol using responsibly sourced ingredients including free range British meat.

Pieminster will open in Birmingham
Pieminster will open in Birmingham

Pieminster also has a wide selection of Vegetarian Society-approved pies so good news for veggies in Birmingham, as well as gluton-free offerings.

On the menu choose from Deer Stalker - wild British Venison, bacon, red wine and green lentil pie, Heidi - Somerset goats cheese, sweet potato, spinach and red onion pie as well as the wonderfully named Sag Pie-neer - pea, paneer, potato, chilli and mango pie.

The chain has restaurants and cafés all over the UK including Bristol, Exeter, Nottingham and Leeds and this will be its second in the West Midlands, joining a café in Stoke-on-Trent. It is not known whether it will be a Pieminster café or restaurant.

Image Hyperlink Example

Birmingham Mail App

Comments
Show more comments

Previous Articles

London celebrity haunt The Ivy plans to open restaurant in Birmingham

Inside The Ivy restaurant on West Street, London

Acclaimed The Ivy restaurant have confirmed plans to launch new eatery in the city

Most Read in What's On

  1. What's On
    Designer fashion store Flannels opens in Solihull today
  2. Food & Drink
    London celebrity haunt The Ivy plans to open restaurant in Birmingham
  3. Birmingham Symphony Hall
    Opera star who still has pop and Peruvian folk in his blood
  4. Birmingham Symphony Hall
    Paraorchestra creates one body of talent with CBSO
  5. Food & Drink
    Pieminster is opening a restaurant in Birmingham

Most Recent

Pieminster is coming to Birmingham

Most read on Birmingham Post

Aldi
  1. Regional Affairs
    Aldi Great Barr store plan rejected
  2. Business News
    Greater Birmingham Chamber awards shortlist unveiled
  3. Post People
    Fisher German celebrates its expansion
  4. Regional Affairs
    I'll run public services like I ran John Lewis says Tory mayor candidate
  5. Honda
    Dynamic new Honda Civic offers sporty thrill-a-minute ride
Birmingham Post

Journalists

Graeme Brown
Editor (Agenda and Business)
Enda Mullen
Business Reporter
Tamlyn Jones
Business Reporter
Neil Elkes
Local Government Correspondent
Emma McKinney
Education Correspondent
Ben Hurst
News Editor
Jonathan Walker
Political Editor