Pieminster is opening a restaurant in Birmingham

Award-winning pie company Pieminster plans to open a restaurant next door to Michelin-starred Adam's restaurant in Waterloo Street.

The chain has lodged plans to renovate empty offices into a bar and restaurant.

Piemister is famed for its quality made pies in Bristol using responsibly sourced ingredients including free range British meat.

Pieminster will open in Birmingham

Pieminster also has a wide selection of Vegetarian Society-approved pies so good news for veggies in Birmingham, as well as gluton-free offerings.

On the menu choose from Deer Stalker - wild British Venison, bacon, red wine and green lentil pie, Heidi - Somerset goats cheese, sweet potato, spinach and red onion pie as well as the wonderfully named Sag Pie-neer - pea, paneer, potato, chilli and mango pie.

The chain has restaurants and cafés all over the UK including Bristol, Exeter, Nottingham and Leeds and this will be its second in the West Midlands, joining a café in Stoke-on-Trent. It is not known whether it will be a Pieminster café or restaurant.

