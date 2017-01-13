New Moseley Indian street food restaurant to team with other key independents

Some of the food that will be served at Zindiya

A new Indian street food restaurant has announced plans to team with other Birmingham independent food and drink suppliers.

Zindiya, which will open on Woodbridge Road in Moseley in the next few weeks, have signed deals with local brewer Purity, wine merchant Connolly's and sweet creator Miss Macaroon.

The restaurant, owned by Shivani and AJ Kenth, has already taken on local bartender Robert Wood to design their cocktail menu.

Shivani, who is originally from Moseley and a proud Brummie commented: "Birmingham is fast becoming a hotspot of creativity with great food, drink and products being made in really interesting and inventive ways.

"The chance to use local products and services is at the heart of what we want Zindiya to become, helping out local businesses and promoting Birmingham as a whole across the country.

How new Moseley restaurant Zindiya will look

"We are lucky to be opening in Moseley which has always been at the hear of Birmingham’s creative scene and we are looking forward to working with other local suppliers as often as possible."

Chris Connolly, whose family have been wine merchants in the city for over 100 years and supply restaurants across Birmingham added: "When new, local businesses contact us to work with them it always excites us as it shows that Birmingham is becoming the city that we all know it could be.

"It’s always pleasant to see new, quality led food and drink establishments try and work with the best of Birmingham and we are very happy to be able to supply their wine and spirits for them.

"We are looking forward to seeing what customers think of the food and drink pairings that we have created."