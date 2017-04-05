New bars announced for Birmingham Cocktail Weekend 2017

Please refresh this page in your browser to reload this live event video

Birmingham Cocktail Weekend has revealed more details about its three day festival over the weekend of July 14-16.

Organisers have released more details of more venues taking part in the event.

AC Birmingham Hotel, Bourne & Co, Be At One, The Bulls Head, Gusto, Lobby on Hill Street,and Tom’s Kitchen will be showing off their cocktail making skills at this year’s event.

In total 31 venues have already been confirmed to be taking part in 2017 with more due to be announced.

Brummies can collect wristbands from ‘The Courvoisier Hub’ at Hotel Du Vin which entitles them to enjoy a signature £4 cocktail from the venues taking part.

Bodega, Buffalo & Rye’s The Jekyll & Hyde in the city centre are back along with Malmaison, Aluna, Marco Pierre White’s, and Harvey Nichols at The Mailbox.

Over in Broad Street, Pushkar and Rub Smokehouse are both returning for another year before revellers head over to Rofuto at Park Regis. Brummies can enjoy sipping a Rofuto signature cocktail while enjoying the panoramic views from the rooftop bar.

Wristbands allow the wearer to enjoy the exclusive signature cocktail in each venue for just £4, but will also grant access to free masterclasses and exclusive events!

Birmingham Cocktail Weekend founder and organiser Alex Nicholson-Evans said: “In 2016 over 3,000 wristband wearers joined us to explore the city, try new flavours and get to know the brands behind some of our favourite cocktails.

“This year we’ve got an even bigger line up of incredible venues, it’s going to be a fantastic event and I am looking forward to announcing even more venues in the coming months. Wristband wearers can expect some great events too - with the schedule to be announced in the coming months.”

For more info take a look at the Cocktail Weekend website here.