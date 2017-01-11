How we use Cookies
These are the most popular restaurants in Birmingham

Booking site Quandoo names Pushkar as its busiest Birmingham eatery

2017 bars and restaurants coming to Birmingham
Pushkar has been named as the most popular restaurant in Birmingham.

That’s according to restaurant booking site Quandoo and is based on the number of reservations made at the Broad Street venue over the past year.

Curries are the most popular cuisine in Birmingham, with Indian restaurant just beating European eateries to the top of the table.

Perhaps surprisingly, Quandoo thinks more Russian food is eaten in the city than Italian, Asian and American.

Birmingham Mail Kerala Fish Curry on Pushkar new limited edition menu
Kerala Fish Curry from Pushkar

But then Quandoo classes restaurants like Two Cats Kitchen in the Jewellery Quarter as Russian, although strictly speaking it is a Baltic restaurant.

Pushkar’s creative director Rai Singh says: “We’re delighted to be named as Quandoo’s most popular restaurant in 2016, especially among such strong competition.

“We’ve gone from strength to strength over the last year.”

Quandoo’s Matt Simpkin says: “It’s great to see such a diverse mix of top-quality restaurants at the heart of Birmingham’s food scene.”

These are the top five restaurants in Birmingham according to Quandoo.

1. Pushkar

Pushkar, Cocktail Bar and Dining on Broad Street
Pushkar, Cocktail Bar and Dining on Broad Street

This stylish restaurant has been an oasis amid less salubrious bars and eateries in Broad Street for the last seven years and serves classic Punjabi and North Indian food.

The Anglo-Indian Duck Masala is a highlight, and don’t forget to make use of the elegant cocktail bar.

2. The King’s Head

The huge landmark Kings Head pub is located on the corner of Hagley Road and Lordswood Rd in Birmingham
Kings Head

This independent gastro pub in Hagley Road in Quinton serves fresh “English and Continental dishes”.

It’s had its corner site on Lordswood Road since 1898 though has been refurbished slightly more recently, with a £1.5 million makeover in 2007.

Favourite dishes include fish and chips and Lashford’s Sausage of the Day with mash, as well as the award-winning £9.95 Sunday roasts.

3. Amantia

Sanjeeta Bains Amantia, Bennetts Hill
Amantia, Bennetts Hill

Based on Bennetts Hill in the city centre, this Spanish restaurant has been acclaimed for its authentic tapas and reasonable prices.

Look out particularly for their ‘berenjenas con miel’ – deep-fried aubergine chips drizzled with honey.

4. Praza

Rai Singh Creative Director of Pushkar standing in front of his new venture Praza on The Hagley Road in Birmingham.
Rai Singh of Pushkar at new venture Praza

Opened in Hagley Road in Edgbaston in March 2015, this is a sister restaurant to Pushkar and there’s even a rickshaw to take customers between the two.

It also specialises in cocktails plus stand-out dishes like Fofos - Goan fish rolls.

5. Horseshoe Bar

The Horseshoe bar and restaurant in Hall Green
The Horseshoe bar and restaurant in Hall Green

From the outside, this Hall Green eatery in Stratford Road looks like a normal pub.

But inside it serves Indian food which is hugely popular for those in the know. Try the rogan josh or murgh malaii.

Indian food at The Horseshoe Bar & Restaurant
Indian food at The Horseshoe Bar & Restaurant

Pushkar masala crab cakes

