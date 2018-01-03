The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A £3 million restaurant in Birmingham city centre has placed some of its staff under consultation today (January 3).

Rofuto, the rooftop restaurant at the Park Regis Hotel, has placed the jobs at risk while the hotel seeks to change the way the restaurant operates.

Staff may be made redundant as a result of the consultation or they may be offered new roles elsewhere in the £50 million hotel.

The restaurant, however, has denied claims it is set to close altogether.

A statement from Park Regis Hotel, which owns the restaurant, read: "Staff at the rooftop restaurant at the Park Regis Hotel Birmingham have been put under consultation from 3rd January 2018.

"This could mean that some of them are made redundant, whilst others may be found new roles within the hotel. The consultation involves less than 20 people and the hotel employs over 200 members of staff.

"This consultation does not affect staff in the hotel’s other restaurants.

"The rooftop restaurant has proved tremendously popular later in the week and at weekends, whilst busy periods earlier in the week have tended only to come from less frequent private and corporate bookings, rather than from individual groups of diners.

"Inconsistency and fluctuation in trade at the start of the week makes planning difficult, so hotel managers are looking to change the way that the restaurant operates within the context of the whole business, and its dining and conferencing offer."

The Japanese eatery opened 137ft high at the top of Park Regis Hotel at Five Ways in April 2016.

The 120-seat restaurant has 360 views of Birmingham as well as an open kitchen.