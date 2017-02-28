How we use Cookies
First full vegan cafe coming to Birmingham city centre

Natural Healthy Foods now opening a café that will be both meat and sugar free

Birmingham city centre is to get its first all-vegan eatery.

New cafe Natural Healthy Foods is moving to Suffolk Street, Queensway and will be serving chillis, risottos, cheesecakes and brownies – but completely meat and sugar free.

Simon McCarroll opened a Natural Healthy Foods shop in Digbeth in September 2015 selling more than 2,000 ingredients and cooking essentials for those wanting to embrace a plant-based diet.

Following the shop’s success, Simon is now opening the new vegan eatery in Suffolk Street - five minutes from Grand Central in March.

It will seat up to 54 people, serve a selection of gluten free, hot and raw food and organic vegan options, alongside a range of beverages like Kombucha, a fermented tea drink, which is said to boost digestion, immunity and energy.

Natural Healthy Foods shop in Digbeth

“Opening an all vegan café in the heart of the city seemed like the next step for us,” says Simon, who believes a change in his diet helped cure his unexpected diagnosis of pancreatitis.

“We’ve already built up a strong customer base at our Digbeth store, but we’re now looking for the next challenge, stocking our regular products along with having a variety of hot meals available which will be served fresh from our in-store kitchen.

“Many people see the term vegan, and can often stereotype this with bland, flavourless food, but that’s simply not the case."

Natural Healthy Foods shop in Digbeth

“We just want to raise awareness of the health benefits that natural food gives us and also how tasty everything can be, so we hope people come along and try it out.”

As well as serving hot and cold food and drink, the eatery will also stock more than 1,500 products, including organic fruit and vegetables.

S croll down to find out what will be on the menu ...

What will be on the menu?

The cafe will serve delights like smoky black bean chilli with walnut chorizo, creamed red rice risotto with sage roasted butternut squash and wakame glass noodle salad with avocado and wasabi dressing.

Also, look out for the chilli kelp and black fungus mushrooms, creamy kale with ginger and miso dressing, and zucchini spaghetti with creamed porcini mushrooms and truffle oil.

And the sugar-free desserts will include probiotic dragonfruit cheesecake, raw key lime pie and spirulina cacao brownie.

It is due to open in March. Watch this space for more details.

Natural Healthy Foods shop in Digbeth

