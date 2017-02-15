How we use Cookies
A Cuban cocktail bar and cantina is opening in Birmingham

  • Updated
  • By

The revolution is coming!  Revolucion de Cuba bar and cantina will open on Temple Street in the city centre

The revolution is coming!

New cocktail bar and restaurant Revolucion de Cuba bar and cantina will be opening in Birmingham

The cocktail bar and restaurant chain, which has 13 restaurants all over the UK including Manchester, Aberdeen and Cardiff, has lodged plans to renovate empty premises at 8 Temple Street.

Revolucian de Cuba on Facebook
Cannon Fodder cocktail at Revolucian de Cuba, Reading

The chain specialises in "authentic Cuban food and drink" as well as exotic cocktails such as Miami Vice Tiki Royale, Fire & Exile, Scorpion and Blue Hawaiian - with the focus on rum - the spirit of choice in Cuba.

Revolucion de Cuba takes its cocktails so seriously that it even has its own Bartenders Club - called The Cuban Bartender's Club.

According to the website, "The Cuban Bartenders Club began in 1924 and only the very best Cantineros from across the island were selected and invited to join.

"The club was supported by Bacardi from the very beginning and celebrated excellence in the career of cocktail-making.

"This respect for the skill of bartending, and for the drinks themselves, meant that the bartenders of Cuba were known as 'virtuous, elegant and the ultimate hosts'.

"We strive to keep the legacy of the Cuban Bartender's Club alive."

On the food menu, choose from dishes including paella de Cuba, pork and chorizo quesadilla and jerk chicken hamburguesa.

Sanjeeta Bains A bartender makes a fiery cocktail at Revolucian de Cuba in Nottingham
A bartender makes a fiery cocktail at Revolucian de Cuba in Nottingham

The chain, which is owned by Revolutions Bar Group, is also famous for their Cuban cocktail masterclass with the main focus being on rum.

When the bar opens, Brummies will be able to attend Cuban Cocktail Masterclasses complete with tasting pinchos snacks and a Cuban buffet.

Revolucion de Cuba bar will be just round the corner from Bodega Cantina which serves up a South American food and drink menu.

New canalside bar and restaurant to open in Birmingham

James Brindley pub in Brindleyplace will become The Smuggler's Cove

The company behind The Botanist has announced plans for the former James Brindley pub

