Not a fan of Birmingham's German Christmas Market ? Bored with beer and bratwursts?

Then what about this hidden winter wonderland instead.

The area under Suffolk Street in front of the Mailbox has been turned into a Christmas market where you can eat, drink and shop right up till Christmas.

It's become one of the city's festive secrets, even though it's only a stone's throw from the German Market in Victoria Square and New Street.

The City Social is running until December 22 and is open from 12pm to 9pm each day.

In the underpass, you can find Christmas chalets selling local food, drink and gifts - and at weekends there is music entertainment from local acoustic artists, DJs and live bands.

As well as sofas and outdoor heaters, you can warm up with a hot chocolate, hot Pimms or Jameson's warm whiskey cocktails.

City Social Birmingham is organised by AllinAll Hospitality events company, who previously ran it as a three-day event that was part of the Birmingham Weekender.

And this is not the only escape from the German Market, which many complain to be overcrowded and overpriced and not what they want at all.

So what else is there? What other markets are happening in and around Birmingham?

8 OTHER FESTIVE MARKETS TO ENJOY

Festive mini-market at Ice Rink and Big Wheel

WHEN: Until January 7, 2018

WHERE: Eastside Green, New Canal Street, Digbeth, Birmingham

The ice rink and big wheel moved to new home for 2017 because of redevelopment work at their previous city centre location in Centenary Square.

The Ice Lounge, a winter-themed bar that runs alongside the skating rink, has also moved to the new site.

New for this year is a festive mini-market of food and drink stalls - offering some similar items to those at the German Market but also lots of different options including a traditional English Christmas dinner in a Yorkshire pudding.

Solihull Christmas Market

WHEN: Until December 6

WHERE: Mell Square and High Street, Solihull

(Image: James Crockford)

Soliohull BID announced the return of the Christmas market to Solihull. This year it is in Mell Square and High Street.

There's hot food and refreshments and more than 60 stalls selling luxury gifts, decorations and much more.

Browse the stalls for seasonal treats and stocking fillers. There will also be weekly entertainment in Mell Square every Saturday up to and including December 16, from Dickensian characters to camels and school choirs.

The market is open friom 10am to 6pm Monday to Wednesday, 10am to 8pm (bar may be open later) Thursday to Saturday and 10am to 5pm Sunday.

Etsy's Made Local Christmas Market and Bert & Gerts's Market

WHEN: December 1 and 2

WHERE: Custard Factory, Gibb Street, Digbeth, Birmingham

Etsy is a marketplace of more than a million independent traders where people connect - online and offline - to make, sell and buy unique goods.

And this is the third year it has teamed up with IDEAS Birmingham to hold a Made Local Christmas market at the Custard Factory in Digbeth.

It's free entry and ran from noon to 8pm Friday, and then returns from 11am to 5pm Saturday,

You'll find handmade and vintage goodies and craft supplies from local Etsy sellers.

There will also be stallholders brought to you by Bert & Gert’s Markets.

The second day of the event (Saturday, December 2) will see the return of Street Food Saturday, with traders including Nyam Nyam, Event Crepes, The Wandering Pizza and The Muffin Man.

Christmas Arts Market

WHEN: December 2, 3, 9, 10, 2017

WHERE: MAC Birmingham, Cannon Hill Park, Edgbaston

The free arts market is on from 11am to 5pm on those four dates and features a festive selection of work from designer makers in Birmingham, the West Midlands and beyond.

As many as 3,000 visitors a day are expected at these markets, which take place throughout the MAC building from the ground floor public spaces to the first floor gallery.

Christmas Floating Market

WHEN: December 9 and 10

WHERE: Canal next to Arena Birmingham

The Roving Canal Traders Association says that its Christmas Floating Market is set to return on Saturday, December 9, and Sunday, December 10, from 10am to 5pm each day.

It will be on the canal alongside Arena Birmingham (the former Barclaycard Arena and, before that, the National Indoor Arena), near the National Sea Life Centre.

The floating market was first held in 2015. Last year, there were around 12 narrowboats trading on the canal for nine days.

Great Stone Christmas Market

WHEN: December 14, 2017

WHERE: Great Stone Inn, Church Road, Northfield, Birmingham

This annual festive market is on from 4pm to 8pm and offers hot pork and stuffing baps, a chocolate fountain, Christmas stalls, live music and a free raffle.

The pub is known for the Ice Age boulder that stands outside - it was deposited there by a glacier thousands of years ago although some people wrongly believe it to be a meteorite.

Victorian Christmas Market

WHEN: December 15 to 17

WHERE: Wolverhampton

The three-day market is being held in Wolverhampton from December 15 to 17.

More than 100 stalls are expected to fill the streets at the heart of the city with "the colours, sounds and irresistible aromas of Christmas", say organisers.

It will be located on Wulfruna Street, the Civic Centre Ceremonial car park, St Peter’s car park and the pedestrian area outside the University of Wolverhampton’s Ambika Paul building.

Festive Food Market

WHEN: December 17, 2017

WHERE: MAC Birmingham, Cannon Hill Park, Edgbaston, Birmingham

The MAC is offering shpppers a festive feast, with a range of food and edible gifts from a range of top-quality local, artisan suppliers, from 10.30am to 4.30pm on Sunday, December 17. Admission is free.

Taking over MAC's foyer area, the market will also extend outside into Cannon Hill Park, offering a truly wintry feel and a welcome alternative to the crowded city-centre markets.

You can find pies, preserves, chocolate, cakes, vegan food, Caribbean cuisine, organic produce, fermented foods and lots more.