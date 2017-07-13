Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

This weekend, cocktail revellers are set to take over the city as Birmingham Cocktail Weekend returns for 2017!

The three-day spectacular which kicks off Friday July 21, will take over 36 drinking holes across the city centre.

Over 20,000 cocktails throughout the course of the weekend, setting up this year’s festival to be the biggest and best yet.

AC Birmingham Hotel, Bourne & Co, Be At One, The Bulls Head, Gusto, Lobby on Hill Street,and Tom’s Kitchen will be showing off their cocktail making skills at this year’s event.

In total 31 venues have already been confirmed to be taking part in 2017 with more due to be announced.

Brummies can collect wristbands from ‘The Courvoisier Hub’ at Hotel Du Vin which entitles them to enjoy a signature £4 cocktail from the venues taking part.

Bodega, Buffalo & Rye’s The Jekyll & Hyde in the city centre are back along with Malmaison, Aluna, Marco Pierre White’s, and Harvey Nichols at The Mailbox.

Over in Broad Street, Pushkar and Rub Smokehouse are both returning for another year before revellers head over to Rofuto at Park Regis. Brummies can enjoy sipping a Rofuto signature cocktail while enjoying the panoramic views from the rooftop bar.

Alex Nicholson-Evans, said:“After the success of the last two years, I am so excited to be bringing BCW back for 2017. This year we’ve got an even bigger line up of incredible venues and three days packed full of exciting events.

"We’re thrilled to be working with Courvoisier and Hotel Du Vin to give the Hub a fresh new look for2017, as well as seeing our favourite venues return and a whole host of new ones sign up! Bring on BCW 2017!"

How does it work?

BCW wristbands allow the wearer to enjoy the exclusive signature cocktail in each venue for £4, and also gives access to free tastings, master-classes and exclusive events. Wristbands are £10 and available online

Hotel du Vin will play host to the ‘The Courvoisier Hub’ where revellers can collect their wristbands and guidebooks as well as sample the premium cognac.

This will be the start of their cocktail expedition before heading off to the numerous other bars taking part including Bodega for cocktails with a South American flavour, The Jekyll & Hyde gin parlour, The Botanist and Gas Street Social.

What's new this year?

New bars taking part this year include Tom's Kitchen bar at The Mailbox, Gaucho at 55 Colmore Row, The Balcony Bar at Selfridges, Siamais in Brindleyplace and Bourne and speakeasy bar Bourne & Co on Suffolk street.

Here are the new places taking part this year:

AC Hotels

Be At One

Bourne & Co

Tom’s Kitchen

Gaucho

Siamais

The Balcony at Selfridges

Pitcher & Piano at Brindleyplace

Churchills at Mailbox

There are also brand new events including the chance to distill your very own gin! Edinburgh Gin will be hosting The Gin Lab at The Jekyll & Hyde - billed as "the first event of its kind in the UK"

The Edwardian Tearooms will be hosting a jazz and cocktail night from 6:30pm until 10pm on Saturday July 8.

Where can I line my stomach?

There will be lots of exclusive food offers from the venues taking part such as Rub Smokehouse and Chung Ying Central throughout the weekend. Brunch fans can choose between 'The Sunday Brunch' with Licor 43 at Rub Smokehouse & Bar Birmingham (there are free cocktails involved!) or 'Boozy Brunch' at The Botanist Birmingham

How do I get tickets

Wristbands are on sale for £10 from the website and will allow the wearer to enjoy the exclusive signature cocktail in each participating venue for just £4, as well as getting access to free tastings and events too (subject to booking conditions).

A limited number of wristbands will be available on the door for £10.

Birmingham Cocktail Weekend founder and organiser Alex Nicholson-Evans said: “In 2016 over 3,000 wristband wearers joined us to explore the city, try new flavours and get to know the brands behind some of our favourite cocktails.

(Image: Birmingham Post and Mail)

“This year we’ve got an even bigger line up of incredible venues, it’s going to be a fantastic event and I am looking forward to announcing even more venues in the coming months. Wristband wearers can expect some great events too - with the schedule to be announced in the coming months.”

For more info take a look at the Cocktail Weekend website here.