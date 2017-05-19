This is the best supermarket wine in the UK - and it costs just £9

Please refresh this page in your browser to reload this live event video

Brummies love a good glass of wine - and now you can sample the best in the country for less.

Marks & Spencer has won 146 medals for its own-brand wines at the influential International Wine Challenge, beating Morrisons into second place with 61, reports the Mirror.

M&S impressed the judges at the wine world’s equivalent of the Oscars and scooped nine more medals than at last year's bash.

A £9 Hermits Hill Botrytis Semillon 2013 and Marquès del Romeral Reserva Rioja 2011 from Spain priced £13.50 were among the winners for the high street retailer.

Toasting with two glasses of red wine

Last year’s IWC Supermarket of the Year, Morrisons received an impressive 61 medals for its own-label range, including five Gold medals, 17 Silvers and 39 Bronze medals.

White wine fans will be clamouring for a taste of its gold medal winner, Morrisons The Best Chablis 1er Cru 2014 at £15 and filling their trolley with £8.99 bottles of Morrisons The Best Rioja Reserva Blanco 2011.

Asda came third with 37 awards - more than double its 2016 medal count - to pick up a gold for its Italian Wine Atlas Negroamaro 2016, available for just £5.48.

Each wine rated by the IWC is blind taste-tested three times, by at least 10 different adjudicators from around the world. 350 supermarket own-brand wines were awarded medals, including 26 Gold, 120 Silver and 204 Bronze medals. Tesco picked up 36, Waitrose 24, Aldi 19, The Co-op 14 and Sainsbury’s 4.

English winemakers were also awarded an outstanding 108 medals including 16 Gold medals, 39 Silver and 53 Bronze medals.

Charles Metcalfe MW, Co-Chairman of the IWC, who founded the competition 35 years ago, said: “The quality of supermarket own-brand continues to soar proving you can get fantastic wines at outstanding prices in the shopping aisles.”

Suzanne Webb, wine manager at Marks and Spencer, added: “The IWC is a prestigious competition, and in the sometimes confusing world of wine we know our customers appreciate the endorsement and reassurance that comes with these accolades.”

Winners under £10: