Best cafes, pubs and restaurants in Sutton Coldfield

Please refresh this page in your browser to reload this live event video

The Live Event you are trying to watch is either unavailable or has not started Please refresh this page in your browser to reload this live event video

There are some great eateries springing up in Sutton Coldfield at the moment.

The pretty Windowbox Cafe and the quirky Renato Lounge - part of the Loungers chain - recently opened, adding to some great existing coffee shops and cafes in the area.

They're all child-friendly too, making them a great place to after school, at the weekends and in the school holidays too.

Do send us your favourites and we’ll add them to the list.

Check opening hours before visiting to avoid disappointment.

Quinto Lounge

Antony Potts

There’s a light and airy dining area, a snug and an outside space at Quinto Lounge on the Birmingham Road.

Julie Harrison recommended this cafe bar as a place to go as a family.

She said: “Quinto Lounge in Sutton Coldfield always make children welcome. Great menu and there’s colouring in and board games available to play.”

Little Loungers food starts at £4.95 including a drink and healthy snack.

21- 23 Birmingham Road, Sutton Coldfield B72 1QA

Windowbox Cafe, Wylde Green

This family friendly café is so-named due to the fact it’s full of windows.

The cafe, on Birmingham Road in Wylde Green, also boasts a large olive tree in the middle, making you feel like you’re dining al fresco when you’re actually inside.

Here you can encourage the kids to try banana bread and avotoast (smashed avocado on bread with poached eggs and chilli flakes) rather than fishfingers and cookies.

There’s a courtyard out the back too.

418 Birmingham Road, Wylde Green, B72 1YJ

Stylish new healthy eating cafe Windowbox has opened in Sutton Coldfield

Renato Lounge

This is Loungers latest cafe bar in the city and it features a huge mural dedicated to Birmingham’s most famous one hit wonders - Renée and Renato.

The all-day menu features tapas, hero burgers, mac and cheese, chilli and packed flatbreads plus a special menu for Little Loungers.

There’s a selection of games and books, colouring pencils and pads together with high chairs and baby-change facilities and a few outside tables for al fresco dining.

And there’s also a community notice board for those wanting to publicise events plus a book swap area, which staff promise to keep well stocked.

8 Mere Green Road, Birmingham B75 5BP

Mocha Coffee Lounge, Streetly

This cafe has a four and a half star rating on TripAdvisor.

Try the homemade soups, jacket potatoes and paninis.

It’s popular with parents who like to pop in for tea after school and nursery, and really rate the service.

10A Burnett Road, Sutton Coldfield B74 3EJ

The Old Barn Coffee Shop, Kingsbury Water Park

This is a great place to take the kids, not only because there’s a fantastic outdoor space to eat and play but because it’s set in the middle of a natural playground for kids.

There’s so much to do as a family at Kingsbury Water Park from bike hire and donkey rides to the excellent children’s play area and miniature railway.

You need to pay for parking to access the park - £4.50 or £3 after 4pm.

Bodymoor Heath Road, Kingsbury Water Park, B76 0DY

20 exciting evening adventures to have with your kids in and around Birmingham

Blackroot Bistro, Sutton Park

This family run bistro was chosen for its great location – in the heart of Sutton Park and right next to the car park at Blackroot Pool.

It makes it a good place to grab a bite to eat before heading out to enjoy the wonders of Sutton Park but do note that there are no baby changing facilities.

There’s an outdoor seating area to make the most of the sunshine in the summer.

Sutton Park, Sutton Coldfield B74 2YU

The Wylde Green

There’s a playground and a playbarn at this Birmingham Road pub, making it an decent place to take the kids whatever the weather.

There are baby changing areas and high chairs and, as a Hungry Horse pub, they do lots of offers on kids food.

At the moment, up to two kids can eat for £1 each on selected evenings with a full paying adult.

Birmingham mum Nafiye Çimen recommended this pub.

She said: “The Wylde Green in Sutton Coldfield has a playground and playbarn at the back. Even has booths with a screen that shows cartoons. Oh yeah the food is yummy too.”

There’s also free activity sheets, crayons and balloons to take away.

Birmingham Road, Sutton Coldfield, B72 1DH

Delhi 6

Delhi 6 Restaurant, Sutton Coldfield

Delhi 6 has been bagging the top gongs time and time again at awards ceremonies across the UK.

The Indian restaurant came out on top in last year's Food Awards England, where it was named Best Indian Establishment in the Midlands.

And it was named Best Restaurant in the West Midlands and Healthy Curry Provider at the English Curry Awards 2016.

12A Burnett Road, Little Aston, Sutton Coldfield B74 3EG

And look out for ...

Bistrot Pierre

Popular French cafe chain Bistrot Pierre will be opening a new restaurant in February 2017, at the eagerly-anticipated Mulberry Walk retail and leisure development in Mere Green.

Offering family-friendly dining and high-quality food seven-days-a-week, Bistrot Pierre has proved to be successful at 15 sites across the UK which include Bath, Leamington Spa and Nottingham.

The news comes hot on the heels of Michelin starred chef Richard Turner revealing he will be opening a restaurant in Sutton Coldfield next year.

Mulberry Walk, Mere Green, B75 5BS

Turners

Michelin starred chef Richard Turner has said he plans to open a new restaurant in Sutton Coldfield.

Considered to be one of Birmingham’s original and illustrious Michelin starred chefs, he currently runs Turners at 69 on Harborne High Street.

Now he's hoping to give restaurateur Marco Pierre White a run for his money by opening more Turners restaurants in the city.

Watch this space.

Birmingham Michelin starred chef reveals plans to open second restaurant in city

For more ideas of family things to do, like our Brummie Mummies facebook page