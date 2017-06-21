Birmingham International Marathon is a sell out - all general entries full

L/r Marathon Master Steve Edwards planning to run his 800th,Emmerdale Actor Tony Audenshaw, current Great Birmingham Run Champion Chris Thompson and First time runner Shah Begum

More than 9,000 have signed up for the inaugural Birmingham International Marathon – making the event a sell out!

All general entries for the 26.2 mile run have now been filled and there are only limited places with charities left.

In its first year the Birmingham International Marathon is already one of the UK’s top five marathon challenges.

In both the men’s and women’s races, the overall individual winner of each event will receive £2,000, with £1,000 awarded for second place and £750 for third, with awards stretching right down to £50 for 10th.

Runners who missed out on place are being encouraged to sign up for the Simplyhealth Great Birmingham Run half marathon, which takes place on the same day – Sunday October 15.

All Simplyhealth Great Birmingham Run participants will have access to a guaranteed entry window to the 2018 Birmingham International Marathon.

Starting at the famous Alexander stadium, the home of British Athletics, the marathon and half marathon courses will take in a number of the city’s most iconic landmarks before finishing in the city centre.

Among those taking part is first-time marathon runner Shah Begum, a mum from Aston.

Since taking up running just two years ago, she shed six stone and now inspires other running first-timers through inspirational social media messages and community running groups.

She is joined by two honorary Brummies who are making a staggering 10,000-mile round trip from their home in the Cayman Islands to take on the challenge.

It will take Chris and Kym Bailey 16 hours to travel from the Caribbean to join the event.

Chris, a former Hagley RC High School pupil, and Kym, who went to Light Hall School in Shirley and Solihull Sixth Form College, have been living on Grand Cayman for almost six years.

The event has also attracted dedicated marathon runners, including Steve Edwards, from Coventry, who is aiming to make Birmingham International marathon his 800th 26.2 mile race – breaking the world record for running 800 official marathon races in the fastest average finish time.

The 54-year-old went into 2017 requiring another 39 marathons averaging times below 3hrs 20mins to achieve the world record and he’s on target for his incredible feat.

Birmingham is widely regarded as the birthplace of mass participation long-distance running events and the Birmingham International Marathon will cement the city’s position as the European Capital of Running.

Birmingham staged one of the country’s first open-to-all marathons, the People’s Marathon, which ran from 1980-85 and was organised by late Solihull-based elite runner John Walker.

Youngsters aged three to 16 are being invited to take part in their own mini marathon and junior run a day ahead of the marathon and half marathon at Alexander Stadium.

