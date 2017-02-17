How we use Cookies
Designer fashion store Flannels opens in Solihull today

It will stock women's, men's and children's luxury clothing, footwear and accessories

If you love your labels, you’ll be pleased to hear of a new shop opening in Solihull.

Designer fashion store Flannels is launching a brand new store in Shirley.

It will showcase a selection of top brands including collections from Vivienne Westwood, Kenzo, Polo Ralph Lauren and Michael Michael Kors.

Currently the only Flannels in the area is in the Burlington Arcade in Birmingham City Centre.

The new 7,500 square foot boutique, located at 498-510 Stratford Road, Shirley, will stock men’s, women’s and children’s luxury clothing, footwear and accessories.

“We are very excited to open our newest store in Solihull, the latest opening within the Flannels.com expansion,” said a spokesperson for Flannels.

Flannels.com strives to bring luxury shopping to the UK and this will mean our customers in the West Midlands will be able to buy some of the most sought-after designer products.

“We can’t wait to bring the Flannels.com experience to Solihull.”

Flannels is known for offering a personal shopping experience, with experts on hand to give advice on trends and styles.

The store, which will create 13 new jobs, is due to open on February 17.

It is one of five new shops the company is opening across the UK.

