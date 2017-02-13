How we use Cookies
Hot Topic:

What's On

Your guide to everything in Birmingham

Review: Angela Hewitt plays Bach at Birmingham Town Hall

Hewitt played the affable fifth suite in G major, the most popular of the set, last and with good reason.

Angela Hewitt plays Bach at Birmingham Town Hall
****
Daily Record Angela Hewitt
Angela Hewitt .jpg - FREE TO USE HANDOUT PICTURE

On paper a recital consisting of Bach’s six French Suites might seem like too much of a good thing.

Each suite has between six and eight highly distilled and stylized dance movements and they all begin with the same three – a moderately-paced Allemande, a quicker Courante and a stately Sarabande – and end with a lively Gigue.

Yet within these self-imposed constraints Bach provided opportunities for variety and contrast which Angela Hewitt amply revealed.

Take, for example, the final Gigue in suites 1, 4 and 5. In the first she emphasized its trenchant almost angry quality – it’s in a dark, dramatic D minor – without the shred of a jolly jig. Whereas the fourth, with its imitative voices and heavy-stepping rhythms, she portrayed as a hearty rustic roundelay.

Hewitt played the affable fifth suite in G major, the most popular of the set, last and with good reason. Its Gigue is a crowd-pleasing unbuttoned knees-up, so providing the recital with the perfect upbeat ending.

It’s been said that she unwarrantably suborns the bass line in Bach but there was no evidence of that here nor in her encore, Rameau’s Tambourin, with its tricky left-hand part imitating drumbeats, which was given a crisp and precise performance.

Her Bach has been praised for its “chaste” quality as if Hewitt bowdlerized it like a Victorian schoolmistress cutting out the naughty bits in Shakespeare.

There’s certainly purity in her playing, and she’s not given to romantic excess, but there’s also passion leavened with wit and humour.

Comments
Show more comments

Previous Articles

Review: The Red Shoes at Birmingham Hippodrome

Bourne is teaching a new generation of ballet-lovers to think more closely about the plot and its relevance to stage design, the choreography and  the music.

Related Tags

Organisations
Birmingham Town Hall

Most Read in What's On

  1. Birmingham Symphony Hall
    Bulldozers can't destroy city's globetrotting spirit
  2. What's On
    Luxury designer fashion store Flannels is opening in Solihull
  3. Worcestershire
    National Trust's grand plans for Elgar's humble birthplace
  4. Black Sabbath
    Midlands rocks! How Birmingham’s industrial heritage made it the birthplace of heavy metal
  5. Birmingham Symphony Hall
    Brother's bringing a sense of 'Adventure' to Symphony Hall

Most Recent

Most read on Birmingham Post

  1. Regional Affairs
    Everything you need to know about the West Midlands Mayor
  2. Regional Affairs
    Walsall to Stourbridge trains will run again pledges mayor candidate
  3. Commercial Property
    These are the new shops coming to Birmingham in 2017
  4. Regional Affairs
    Protests at homeless spending cuts after man dies on streets of Birmingham
  5. Post People
    Get A-Head charity ball raises £45,000
Birmingham Post

Journalists

Graeme Brown
Editor (Agenda and Business)
Enda Mullen
Business Reporter
Tamlyn Jones
Business Reporter
Neil Elkes
Local Government Correspondent
Emma McKinney
Education Correspondent
Ben Hurst
News Editor
Jonathan Walker
Political Editor