Free CBSO concert as part of Summer in Sutton event

Summer in Sutton is a new two-day event of music and entertainment – and one of the days is FREE.

The world class City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra will play at the concerts in Sutton Park on July 1 and 2.

The full orchestra will play a heavily subsidised open air concert on the Saturday, with a programme of popular classics.

The City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra (CBSO) in rehearsals

And local choirs and music groups will also showcase their talents, as well as food stalls to keep everyone fed.

Then on Sunday there will be a free event, featuring a 10-piece CBSO mini-orchestra specially designed for young audiences, along with more local performances.

Graham Young Sutton Park

Coun Simon Ward from Royal Sutton Coldfield Town Council said: “We are delighted to be able to bring the CBSO to Royal Sutton Coldfield and to the heart of our community in Sutton Park.

“Our summer event promises to be a fantastic weekend with something for everyone and demonstrates our commitment to enabling residents to get closer to the city’s world-class arts and cultural organisations.”

Details of the ticket prices for Saturday and the full line-up are yet to be announced.