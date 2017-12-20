Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Early high street footfall figures for the first half of December are starting to emerge and, according to Springboard, it's looking pretty bad with the numbers showing a 4.9 per cent decrease versus last year.

There has been a lot against the high street to be fair - heavy snow, an interest rate rise and escalating inflation, not to mention the terror threat which hangs over all major cities these days.

All this serves to help subdue consumers' appetites to hit the shops.

The seemingly unstoppable trend towards ecommerce compounds the issue.

Here, the growth appears unrelenting and certainly makes the decision to shop from the comfort of your own front room far more appealing.

While official figures have yet to be released, it is widely anticipated that online will yet again to see a surge in growth this year.

Retailers large and small really need to get involved in ecommerce or face the prospect of becoming irrelevant.

There is no excuse not to be online as a retailer these days, the barriers to entry are far less significant than they used to be.

There are fantastic, off-the-shelf ecommerce shops for less than the price of your monthly mobile phone bill.

Take Shopify, which emerged in 2008 and now has over 500,000 merchants globally and growing.

It has enabled a whole generation to get their ideas online quickly and effectively for less than £25 per month.

Then there's the likes of Google, which has poured billions into its search products since 2010 in order to make them more local.

One of its biggest concerns at the turn of the decade was that its product would be seen as irrelevant to local businesses as it was being dominated by a handful of big players.

By chopping up its results so surgically - by demographic type, industry and most importantly geography - it suddenly became relevant for millions of SMEs across the world.

By combining a simple, cost-effective ecommerce website like Shopify with the power of local search that Google offers, businesses now have every opportunity to make ecommerce work for them, rather than against them.

There are no excuses. Get online or get out of town.

Chris Thomas is founder and chief executive of Apex Ecommerce

Tel: 0121 439 0750

Email: b3@apex-ecommerce.co.uk

For more information about Apex Ecommerce click here.