+Qatar is a unique programme designed by Qatar Airways destination management division, Discover Qatar, in collaboration with Qatar Tourism Authority, for transit passengers to turn a layover into a stayover.

It is an exciting opportunity to reward passengers with two holidays in one.

Qatar Airways transit passengers can explore Qatar with a range of stopover options including a free hotel stay and two-night stay offers.

You can club the stopover with city tours, a desert safari adventure, museum visits, or a dinner aboard a traditional dhow to truly experience and enjoy Arabian hospitality.

Nationals from a total of 80 countries can now take advantage of visa-free entry into Qatar.

Other nationals can apply for a free transit visa.

Before you book the hotel, please ensure that you have a confirmed ticket with Qatar Airways and applied for your free transit visa.

+Qatar free stopover - one night

Qatar Airways passengers receive a complimentary night’s stay from a selection of + Qatar Hotel Partners.

Simultaneously book a Tour or Airport Transfer seamlessly while you book your free stay.

+Qatar Ultimate - two nights

Book a two nights stay in a four or five-star hotel to explore Doha.

Booking fee of US$ 100 per room applied on the second night.

This ever-expanding city has something for everyone, from cultural interests to adventure and sports.

Make the most of your short break in Doha with our recommendation on top places to see and things to do.

Stretching out into the Arabian Gulf, Qatar is a peninsula nation that is rich in Arabic history and modern luxuries.

Over recent years it is rapidly becoming one of the ‘must see’ destinations for discerning travellers.

The capital Doha boast unique architecture with soaring skyscrapers and stunning buildings designed by some of the world’s most famous architects, as well as lovingly preserved traditional architecture.

With rich traditional cultural areas, a cosmopolitan lifestyle full of new experiences and adventures and modern convenience, Qatar has something to offer every traveller.

Day 1 Itinerary

Take a tour around Doha as it takes its first morning breaths and watch the city come to life.

Start your short morning tour at 8:00 am for a short orientation of Doha Corniche, The Pearl Qatar, Katara Cultural Village and Souq Waqif or take a time away from the city and experience a thrilling short morning safari and dune bashing by the Sealine beach dunes that starts at 9:00 am.

An evening Traditional Dhow Dinner Cruise from 7pm gives an enchanting night views of the city.

Dine as you cruise beside the Corniche and West Bay with a stunning view of the Doha Skyline, the experience includes music and the service of a friendly host or if you have taken a morning city tour, explore an extended Dunes Safari with Dinner at the Desert Camp by the inland sea.

Day 2 Itinerary

A second day in Qatar will still excite you with options to visit Qatar Museums within the city or a visit to the Sheikh Faisal Private Museum to the North of Qatar to explore a vast private collection of more than 15000 artefacts from around the world.

If you are looking for beachside private gathering book an exclusive Beach & Pool side private Cabana from afternoon until the evening. Relax at the premium cabana and optional water activities at the beach or use the Olympic size pool.

You may otherwise take an evening tour of Souq Waqif traditional market from 7:00 pm and dine at a traditional Arabic restaurant.

A walk around the Souq will give you an experience of a well maintained 18th century market place. Explore genuine pearls, oudh’s, spices, antiques, pets & falcon shops, must see falcon hospital, multi-cuisine restaurants and other outlets by local merchants.

For more information click here qatarairways.com/plusqatar

Offer Validity: Book by 31 December 2017 and Stay by 30 April 2018