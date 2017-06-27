Winner of The Apprentice joins judging panel to award top business £5,000 - here's how to enter

How we use Cookies
From garages and hairdressers to accountants, florists, personal trainers and shopkeepers, Britain’s small businesses are the backbone of our economy. 

Now npower Business is searching for a “Super Powered” firm to win a £5,000 cash prize to help it thrive and grow.

Already thinking about how you would spend the £5,000 on your business? You could buy more stock, lease a more reliable van, invest in training staff, or smarten up your website or shop front.

Take five minutes to enter now - it could be the most profitable thing you do today!

The winning business must be innovative, successful and engaging, so tell us what makes yours stand out.

As well as the cash injection, the winner will also receive business growth support from top strategy expert, Gary King, MD of Tendo Ltd.

Entries will be judged after the closing date by a panel made up of: Mirror Money editor Tricia Phillips, winner of BBC's The Apprentice Tim Campbell, entrepreneur Matthew Roberts of Timber Neutral, Gary King from Tendo Ltd, and Richard Longbottom from npower Business.

The competition closes on Sunday, July 30 at midnight.

Full terms and conditions apply.

