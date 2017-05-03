How we use Cookies
What do the world's most successful companies have in common? The answer is simpler than you might think

  • By

From the smallest start-ups to the biggest businesses, there's one rule that every boss should remember in order to become successful

People are at the core of every single business – that's customers and staff – and they need to be treasured.

Look after your staff and they will take care of the rest of business and look after your customers.

Look after your customers and they will come back for more and could end up being the best brand ambassadors you could wish for.

While everyone wants everything now and at the lowest possible price, whether that's buying a product or a service online, on the phone or in person, they still expect excellent customer service and a slick backup process.

It can be tempting as a boss to cut corners and say that will do when you are trying to keep an eye on costs.

But it won't and could end up being a false economy.

Time and money invested in training staff to deliver a first class level of service will pay back dividends.

Happy and motived staff work harder and their enthusiasm will rub off on customers and leave them satisfied with a good feeling about buying from you, recommending you to family and friends – and, importantly, coming back for more..

Looking after staff brings other benefits too.

It will help with recruitment and help you to retain good staff.

Offering the best training ensures staff feel comfortable and confident in their job. They will understand the products or service you offer inside out and can then sell or promote that effortlessly to potential customers.

But, don't ever feel just because you are the boss that you shouldn't get your hands dirty and muck in now and then.

Keeping your hand in answering the phones or queries from customers will mean you get the lowdown on what's working, what's not and what you might need to improve or adapt.

Direct feedback from people be that customers or staff could prove vital to your continued success and is the way to guide you when growing your brand.

