Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Heavyweight Joe 'Juggernaut' Joyce will make his professional debut tonight at London's O2.

And you can watch the entire fight live for free on TV channel Dave from 9pm.

His bout against against former WBO Inter-Continental Champion Ian Lewison in the headline clash of David Haye's Hayemaker Ringstar Fight Night.

Two decades after the likes of Nigel Benn, Chris Eubank, Steve Collins and Michael Watson thrilled their fans – and millions of viewers at home – a new generation of top fighters has emerged.

And Joe Joyce is among a line-up of the hottest new talents set to do battle in a landmark night of live boxing, staged by former two-weight world champion David Haye.

Haye said: “We’ve got an exciting lineup of emerging new stars, so the inaugural Hayemaker Ringstar Fight Night is set to be electric.”

After winning a silver medal at the Rio Olympics last year, super-heavyweight Joyce is making his pro debut against Ian Lewison.

And the 32-year-old Londoner is planning a swift rise up the professional ranks.

He said: “I’m looking to make a statement with my professional debut and give boxing fans the spectacular knockout win they crave.

“It means a great deal that I have the opportunity to make my professional debut in my home town. All due credit to Lewison for agreeing to step in the ring with me.”

Who is Joyce's opponent?

Making a comeback after losing last year’s British title fight to Dillian White, Ian Lewison is a big puncher who likes to get his business done early.

The 36-year-old Londoner, nicknamed Lay ‘Em Out Lewison, pledged to knock out hotly-tipped Joe Joyce tonight, before setting his sights on David Haye himself.

The former WBO Inter-Continental champion said:“I’ll certainly show Joyce that I’m south London’s finest. After I’m done with him, I’ve eyes on his boss.”

Who else is fighting on David Haye's Ringstar Fight Night?

South London rivals Joyce and Lewison will be supported in an explosive match up between current English Champion John O'Donnell, as he defends his English Welterweight title against all action fighter Tamuka Mucha.

MMA star and 10-time World Kickboxing Champion, Michael 'Venom' Page (MVP) will be making his professional boxing debut.

Also making his hotly anticipated professional debut will be Scotland's amateur World and European Champion, Willy 'Braveheart' Hutchinson.

Where can I watch the fights?

Tune in from 9pm to watch all of the action on Dave for free tonight.