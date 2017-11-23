Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Centenary Way, Birmingham's busiest pedestrian route officially re-opened on Saturday, November 11.

This walkway, which connects the ICC and Centenary Square to Chamberlain Square, has been closed since November 2015 when the demolition of the old Central Library began.

The re-opening is part of the exciting Paradise development which has been labelled the most important city project outside of London, with a predicted cost of £700 million.

Once completed, the area will be a vibrant city centre hub, consisting of commercial, retail, leisure and hotel spaces.

Managing the day-to-day cleaning of this historic new path is Birmingham-based cleaning contractor We Clean which is responsible for providing cleaning services to a number of other iconic Birmingham landmarks such as Brindleyplace, Symphony Hall and the Birmingham Hippodrome.

David Harker, We Clean Director, said: "As a Birmingham-based business, we are immensely proud to be trusted with overseeing and delivering the daily cleaning to this latest phase of the Paradise re-development.

"Our overriding objective is to ensure that our on-site cleaning team delivers the very highest standards of cleanliness in the safest possible manner.

"With annual footfall through this new pedestrian artery for Birmingham expected to be in the region of 14 million people, it is incredibly important that our cleaning staff remain at all times extremely conscious of their surroundings, ensuring that they not only maximise their own safety but the safety of the many public users of this new pathway in a polite and helpful manner."

The We Clean team on site will be carrying out cleaning operations from very early morning, throughout the day and into the late evening.

Cleaning tasks such as jet washing will be scheduled for early mornings and weekends to cause minimal disturbance to the passing public while litter picking, chewing gum and graffiti removal will be provided constantly throughout the day over a seven-day week period.

For more information about We Clean visit its website at www.wecleanltd.com and follow the company on Twitter @WeCleanBham.