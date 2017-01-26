Rich List 2017: No.25 - Sir Euan Anstruther-Gough-Calthorpe and family

Property

2017: No.25 - £175m

2016: No.=21 - £170m

Sir Euan Anstruther-Gough Calthorpe’s Calthorpe Estate is continuing to develop its valuable retail, residential and leisure assets as part of a £350 million project, as it heads towards its 300th anniversary in the summer.

His property group is redeveloping parts of a triangle of land bordered by Calthorpe Road, Highfield Road and Harborne Road. This is planned to become the “village centre” with a focus on fine dining, specialist retail and health care. The development involves the creation of a high quality urban village within a mile of the city centre.

The village is an ambitious blueprint to create a retail and leisure destination. Greenfield Crescent will be redesigned as a new public space with landscaping, green spaces, shops and leisure facilities targeted at office workers, students, residents and visitors.

One of Calthorpe Estates major projects is the £200 million Pebble Mill redevelopment based around the site of the old BBC studios. The scheme is already substantially let and Calthorpe Estates has planning permission for a 53,800 sq ft healthcare facility. The former BBC building will be transformed into a medical and life sciences hub employing more than 1,000 people.

Work is well under way on the medical quarter project which is being led by Calthorpe Estates along with Birmingham Community Healthcare NHS Trust, Birmingham and Solihull LIFT and the University of Birmingham. The 27-acre site includes a new dental hospital and school of dentistry – the first new dental hospital in the UK for 40 years. A 62-room Bupa care home is also under way and private hospital operator Circle Health has taken part of the site for a 100-bed private hospital.

Calthorpe Estates continues to pick up accolades on a regular basis for developments on its 1,550 acre estate in Edgbaston, which incorporates one of the UK’s biggest conservation areas. Work is now under way to replace outdated 70s and 80s office blocks on the estate.

Sir Euan Anstruther-Gough-Calthorpe’s stated aim is to ensure that the Calthorpe Estate is a superb place in which to live and work, just a mile west of the city centre. Sir Euan has worked closely with the management team of Calthorpe Estates and the board of trustees to develop the Edgbaston estate sympathetically, and in a sustainable way.

The Estate has been overseen by 50 year-old Sir Euan’s family – one of the oldest in Birmingham – since 1717. Throughout that time the family refused to allow factories or warehouses to be built within the Estate, so creating a high quality urban village, and leading to the area’s high property values. It wasn’t until the late 19 century that Edgbaston – then a town in its own right – came under Birmingham administration.

The original family home of the Gough-Calthorpes is now Edgbaston Golf Club

Calthorpe Estates holding company, Calthorpe Holdings, has net assets of well over £8.5 million.

The Anstruther-Gough-Calthorpe family lives on a 4,000 acre estate in Elvetham in Hampshire. Sir Euan has property interests in Europe and the Gulf and interests in America.