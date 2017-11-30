Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

As Qatar Airways returns to the Power 250 as its main sponsor, Jonathan Harding OBE, senior vice-president Europe, explains why Birmingham continues to contribute to the ongoing success of the business.

"The Power 250 is an ambitious programme to identify the most influential people covering a range of industries and professions, in business, culture and politics," said Jonathan.

"It is now an authoritative guide to the region's power base. We are proud to be associated with such an event and to contribute to the development of the region."

Qatar Airways launched its operation in Birmingham in March 2016 and the city is important in its continuing success.

The departure times in both directions provide convenient, quick and seamless onward connections to more than 150 key business and leisure destinations across Qatar Airways' ever-expanding global network.

Passengers can take advantage of reduced journey times from Birmingham through to Asia, the Indian subcontinent, the Middle East and Africa with cities such as Mumbai, New Delhi, Bangkok and Hong Kong now easily accessible from the West Midlands.

Qatar Airways is now the fastest-growing airline with the youngest fleet. Jonathan shares what he believes is the key to this success.

He said: "We continue to exceed expectations with our global expansion strategy and product development, including the recent launch of our new innovative and award-winning Business Class seat, Qsuite.

"We aim to demonstrate growth, innovation and excellence, always putting our passengers first through product innovation and customer experience. This is our success.

"This year, for the fourth time, Qatar Airways has been given global recognition as the world's best airline by the prestigious Skytrax World Airline Awards.

"In addition to being voted Best Airline, we won a raft of other major awards including Best Airline in the Middle East, World's Best Business Class and World's Best First Class Airline Lounge."

It's not just global accolades that drive Qatar Airways forward.

Jonathan explained: "Travel is a transformative experience - one that enriches our lives and brings with it new opportunities. At Qatar Airways, we want to be part of our customer's journey.

"I think it is safe to say that we all share with our customers our love of travel. Travel unites us and helps us to understand each other.

"We take very seriously our role in ensuring the customer journey is the best part of their travel. We provide the very best in service for our passengers on board and on the ground.

"Going the extra mile, providing an unprecedented level of service and anticipating their needs before they have even thought about them.

"Customer service is part of our heritage - it is part of the DNA of the company.

"We go the extra mile to anticipate the comforts and services our passengers need to make their journey a great one, not just when they fly business, but also in the economy cabin.

"For example, providing them with 4,000 entertainment options, amenity kits, spacious seats, different meal options and children packs."

So what is Jonathan most proud of when it comes to the airline?

"We are proud to be one of the youngest global airlines to serve all six continents," he said.

"Thanks to our customers' response to our offerings, we are also the world's fastest-growing airline. This year we are celebrating 20 years of Going Places Together which is a key milestone for us.

"Following the re-launch in 1997, Qatar Airways has become one of the fastest-growing carriers in the history of aviation, with unprecedented expansion averaging double digit growth year on year.

"In just two decades, Qatar Airways has exceeded all expectations, to rise from humble beginnings to become one of the world's leading and most admired airlines."

And Jonathan hopes this success is ongoing, adding: "Qatar Airways continues its growth and expansion plans. The future looks bright.

"At a time when many other global airlines are standing still, Qatar Airways has continued to elevate industry expectations, innovate in the consumer experience and expand its global network.

"The recent GCC blockade has had little impact on our business thanks to a robust growth strategy, varied investment portfolio and consistent award-winning customer experience."

And a huge event on the horizon for Qatar Airlines is the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Jonathan said: "We are thrilled to be the official partner and official airline of FIFA until 2022. It's really exciting.

"As an official partner of FIFA, we will have extensive marketing and branding opportunities at the next two FIFA World Cups, with an expected audience reach of more than two billion people per tournament.

"We will also have visibility at competitions such as the FIFA U-20 World Cup, the FIFA Futsal World Cup and the FIFA Interactive World Cup, the world's largest online gaming tournament.

"We look forward to celebrating wins with the fans, being inspired by the artistry of the players and to the excitement of each match over the next two FIFA competition cycles, until the 2022 FIFA World Cup, which will be proudly held in our home country, the State of Qatar."