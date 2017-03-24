How we use Cookies
Hot Topic:

MIPIM 2017: A step forward for Peddimore and Typhoo Wharf developments

  • By

Two major multi million pound Birmigham developments showcased at global real estate show

The Typhoo Wharf scheme, which would be on the doorstep of HS2’s proposed Curzon Street Station

Two major developments in Birmingham – Peddimore and Typhoo Wharf – have taken a step forward after being showcased at MIPIM.

Birmingham City Council launched a Visioning Document for its Peddimore site, to create a brand new strategic employment area for the city and region.

Located in the north-east of Birmingham, Peddimore is expected to make a £350 million contribution to the local economy.

At 71 hectares and with the potential to accommodate around 265,000 sq m of new industrial floorspace, the site is one of the most significant industrial opportunities in the UK.

Councillor John Clancy, leader of Birmingham City Council, said: “Peddimore shows our ambition to deliver an exemplary industrial scheme that will become a catalyst for major growth and investment.

This is a fantastic opportunity to bring thousands of skilled jobs to the area on the edge of our great city with enviable transport links.”

It was also announced that Stoford Developments has been appointed to deliver the £200 million redevelopment of a key property portfolio around Typhoo Wharf in Birmingham city centre.

The Gooch Estate, owners of more than ten acres of land in Digbeth, has selected Birmingham- based Stoford as development partner.

The Digbeth portfolio includes Typhoo Wharf and the former Typhoo Tea building, together with the adjoining canal basin, where tea used to arrive in Birmingham from London.

Typhoo Wharf will almost immediately adjoin the new proposed HS2 Curzon Station.

At least 1,000,000 sq ft of development is anticipated, which will include Grade A office space, SME business incubator space, bars and restaurants, artist studios and homes.

The opportunity is expected to attract major inward investment into Digbeth and create hundreds of jobs.

A planning application will be prepared in the summer and work is due to start on site in mid 2018. Waheed Nazir, strategic director, economy, at Birmingham City Council, commented: “The city council sees the Digbeth area as a major regeneration zone.

"Located on the doorstep of HS2 and with a £724 million Investment Plan, Digbeth will be set for significant transformation.

“This announcement is a major step forward and hugely positive.”

Comments
Show more comments

Previous Articles

MIPIM 2017: How the Midlands sent a powerful message to global investors about its exciting future

Nearly 3,000 international delegates visited the Midlands UK pavilion during global real estate show MIPIM 2017

Related Tags

In The News
High Speed 2
SMEs
Events
MIPIM
Organisations
Birmingham City Council
Stoford
Places
Birmingham city centre
Colmore Row
Digbeth

Most Read in Special Features

  1. MIPIM
    MIPIM 2017: A step forward for Peddimore and Typhoo Wharf developments
  2. MIPIM
    MIPIM 2017: How the Midlands sent a powerful message to global investors about its exciting future
  3. MIPIM
    MIPIM 2017: Birmingham raises bar with restaurant in the sky
  4. MIPIM
    MIPIM 2017: Plans unveiled for new Wolverhampton rail station
  5. MIPIM
    MIPIM 2017: How Smallbrook Queensway is set to be transformed

Most Recent

Most read on Birmingham Post

CGI of plans for a new housing estate off Bristol Street
  1. Commercial Property
    Major Birmingham housing estate plans unveiled
  2. Food & Drink
    Yorks Cafe at Ikon Gallery opens with outdoor terrace, giant pizzas and cocktails
  3. Finance
    NatWest to close two Birmingham branches
  4. Regional Affairs
    Birmingham is a 'major terrorism hotspot' and the problem is getting worse
  5. Marketing
    PR agency appoints ex-Mail editor
Birmingham Post

Journalists

Graeme Brown
Editor (Agenda and Business)
Enda Mullen
Business Reporter
Tamlyn Jones
Business Reporter
Neil Elkes
Local Government Correspondent
Emma McKinney
Education Correspondent
Ben Hurst
News Editor
Jonathan Walker
Political Editor