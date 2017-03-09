How we use Cookies
MIPIM 2017: Why Shakespeare Martineau is a headline sponsor of this international property show

  • By

Adrian Bland, head of commercial real estate at Shakespeare Martineau, believes 2017 is all about collaboration as he prepares for inaugural Midlands Pavillion at MIPIM - showcasing £14 billion of investments across the Midlands

Adrian Bland

We are just a week away from MIPIM – the largest property exhibition in the world by far taking place in Cannes – and our six-strong MIPIM team from Shakespeare Martineau is gearing up to make the most of this annual event.

The south of France in March?

Yes, it may sound like a doddle, but it is a three-day marathon of meetings, networking and – crucially – great opportunities for organisations like ours.

MIPIM is a conference like no other.

It’s where you see Russian oligarchs sharing the same seminar room as Turkish government officials, and Brazilian developers.

It’s where you see the stunning Moscow exhibition room next to London with its three metre by two metre layout of the capital’s landscape with The Gherkin, the London Eye and The Shard – all in miniature.

While London had its own space, the likes of Birmingham, Leicester and Nottingham took up areas within the main exhibition building – the Palais des Festivals, also the home of the Cannes Film Festival.

This year is different – 2017 is the very first time that the East and West Midlands will come together as the Midlands UK – taking up residence in the first-ever Midlands UK Pavilion.

Collaboration is a key theme.

I expect to see strong relationships being forged between public and private sectors, and all those regional delegates.

There will be a major launch of the Midlands UK Pavilion on Tuesday.

We are proud to be sponsoring the welcome reception. It is a great honour to celebrate this first Midlands collaboration.

When the Midlands comes together under one roof this year, it will showcase £14 billion of investment opportunities and there will be almost 50 private and public sector partners, including Department for International Trade (DIT).

