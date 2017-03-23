MIPIM 2017: Plans unveiled for new Wolverhampton rail station

A host of City of Wolverhampton investment and development opportunities have been on show at MIPIM.

The city’s economic growth is being underpinned by an ambitious £132 million Interchange scheme.

A modern bus station will soon be supported by a new railway station, with works expected to finish in early 2019. It will benefit from an enhanced ticket office, larger passenger concourse, ample ticket barriers and improved retail and café facilities.

Works starting this summer to extend the Metro to the railway station will create a fully-integrated transport hub at the heart of the city.

This connectivity has already attracted major employers like Tarmac, Countryside, Ovivo and Greene King to base themselves in newly-developed Grade A office and retail space at the city council’s award-winning i10 building.

That success has prompted further plans to build i9 – a potential regional headquarters for a global company – and put in place a masterplan to enhance the growing commercial quarter in and around the Interchange, which will generate a total of 2,250 job opportunities and make it a major regional office location.

Councillor Roger Lawrence, City of Wolverhampton Council leader, said: “There is £3.7 billion of investment currently on site or in the pipeline across the City of Wolverhampton.

“As part of this regeneration it is crucial visitors to our city get the best first impression possible and their travel experience is enhanced – the new state-of-the-art railway station will deliver that.”