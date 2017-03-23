How we use Cookies
Hot Topic:

MIPIM 2017: Plans unveiled for new Wolverhampton rail station

  • By

Wolverhampton's growth underpinned by £132 million interchange scheme

Infinite 3D Ltd Wolverhampton Station will be turned into a state-of-the-art integrated transport facility
Wolverhampton Station will be turned into a state-of-the-art integrated transport facility

A host of City of Wolverhampton investment and development opportunities have been on show at MIPIM.

The city’s economic growth is being underpinned by an ambitious £132 million Interchange scheme.

A modern bus station will soon be supported by a new railway station, with works expected to finish in early 2019. It will benefit from an enhanced ticket office, larger passenger concourse, ample ticket barriers and improved retail and café facilities.

Works starting this summer to extend the Metro to the railway station will create a fully-integrated transport hub at the heart of the city.

This connectivity has already attracted major employers like Tarmac, Countryside, Ovivo and Greene King to base themselves in newly-developed Grade A office and retail space at the city council’s award-winning i10 building.

That success has prompted further plans to build i9 – a potential regional headquarters for a global company – and put in place a masterplan to enhance the growing commercial quarter in and around the Interchange, which will generate a total of 2,250 job opportunities and make it a major regional office location.

Councillor Roger Lawrence, City of Wolverhampton Council leader, said: “There is £3.7 billion of investment currently on site or in the pipeline across the City of Wolverhampton.

“As part of this regeneration it is crucial visitors to our city get the best first impression possible and their travel experience is enhanced – the new state-of-the-art railway station will deliver that.”

Comments
Show more comments

Recently Published

MIPIM 2017: Birmingham raises bar with restaurant in the sky

Birmingham is to get a dining venue to match its growing foodie reputation, as the developers behind 103 Colmore Row unveil images of their skyline restaurant.

Previous Articles

MIPIM 2017: Why Shakespeare Martineau is a headline sponsor of this international property show

Adrian Bland

Adrian Bland, head of commercial real estate at Shakespeare Martineau, believes 2017 is all about collaboration as he prepares for inaugural Midlands Pavillion at MIPIM - showcasing £14 billion of investments across the Midlands

Related Tags

Events
MIPIM
Places
Wolverhampton

Most Read in Special Features

  1. MIPIM
    MIPIM 2017: Birmingham raises bar with restaurant in the sky
  2. MIPIM
    MIPIM 2017: How the Midlands sent a powerful message to global investors about its exciting future
  3. MIPIM
    MIPIM 2017: Exciting new business opportunities unveiled for Solihull
  4. MIPIM
    MIPIM 2017: How to make sure the Birmingham boom is here to stay
  5. MIPIM
    MIPIM 2017: How Civic and Wulfrun Halls to get Shaylor touch

Most Recent

Most read on Birmingham Post

The new life sciences campus will count the QE Hospital among its neighbours
  1. Invest in Birmingham
    University of Birmingham agrees life sciences campus deal
  2. Technology
    Apprentice finalist gets air with new app
  3. Birmingham city centre
    Opinion: Head to Holloway for some interesting nods to the past
  4. MIPIM
    MIPIM 2017: Birmingham raises bar with restaurant in the sky
  5. Home
    Why the Midland Metro will be 'nationalised'
Birmingham Post

Journalists

Graeme Brown
Editor (Agenda and Business)
Enda Mullen
Business Reporter
Tamlyn Jones
Business Reporter
Neil Elkes
Local Government Correspondent
Emma McKinney
Education Correspondent
Ben Hurst
News Editor
Jonathan Walker
Political Editor