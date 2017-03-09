MIPIM 2017: How the UK Central Hub in Solihull contributes £5.1 billion to UK GDP

As one of the UK’s most exciting investment locations, I expect The Hub to be a prime target for MIPIM’s delegates.

Located at UK Central Solihull, the area already contributes £5.1 billion to UK GDP and boasts significant expertise in sectors such as advanced manufacturing, aerospace, ICT, building technologies and low carbon.

The Hub offers significant development, global connectivity and lifestyle opportunities – from the arrival of HS2 in 2026 to the continuing success of the National Exhibition Centre and the rapid expansion of Birmingham Airport.

UK Central Hub

The Hub set up its Urban Growth Company less than a year ago to realise the full economic potential of this area.

Within this time, we have developed a Growth and Infrastructure Plan, which lays out our aspirations for the comprehensive, international infrastructure network that The Hub deserves, with first phases of development starting in 2018.

Huw Lewis

That plan has the potential to deliver some 750,000 sq m of new floor space, 3,500 new homes, more than 35,000 new jobs and a £2.1 billion boost to the economy.

Further opportunities will be unveiled with forthcoming master plans from Birmingham Airport, the NEC and Jaguar Land Rover.

It reflects key local priorities, having been developed with partners including Arden Cross Ltd, Solihull Metropolitan Borough Council, Jaguar Land Rover, the NEC, Birmingham Airport, Birmingham Business Park, HS2 Ltd, the Greater Birmingham and Solihull LEP and West Midlands Combined Authority.

We are expecting to attract £1.5 billion of infrastructure investment to meet a growing demand for greater connectivity.

A new interchange at Birmingham International Station, for example, will connect the HS2 Interchange Station to the NEC and Birmingham Airport via an automated people mover, which then links to mainline rail services, Metro and Bus Rapid Transit.

With £900 million of direct investment already committed to The Hub, the redevelopment of this area is quickly gathering pace.