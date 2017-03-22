How we use Cookies
MIPIM 2017: How Smallbrook Queensway is set to be transformed

The south-eastern side of Smallbrook Queensway (SBQ), which stretches from the Bullring to Holloway Circus, is set for an exciting future

CGI by Norr Artist's impression, CGI of plans to redevelop Ringway Centre, also known as SBQ buildings, in Smallbrook Queensway, in Birmingham city centre.
Artist's impression, CGI of plans to redevelop Ringway Centre, also known as SBQ buildings, in Smallbrook Queensway, in Birmingham city centre. View shows renovated "sweep" of the building looking down Smallbrook Queensway away from Bullring. CGI by Norr *** TAKEN FROM PLANNING DOCS ***

Birmingham City Council’s planning committee has approved the planning applications for the redevelopment of SBQ on the south-eastern side of Smallbrook Queensway, which stretches from the Bullring to Holloway Circus.

Iain MacSween, development manager at CEG, said: “The decision to approve these applications will enable the delivery of a vibrant, attractive development which will regenerate this prominent location, creating new job opportunities, homes, retail and leisure space close to the city centre.” The planning applications will deliver a flagship, multi-million pound office, retail, leisure and residential development on this high-profile site.

SBQ1 and SBQ2 will be demolished and replaced by a part 26-storey building incorporating 309 residential units along with 300 sq m of retail and leisure space.

SBQ3 and 4 will be extended and refurbished to create 12,500 sq m of high-quality office space, retail/leisure uses with the retention of the existing Snobs nightclub. The proposals also include the opportunity to facilitate public realm improvements.

During construction, the proposed development will create around 500 construction jobs on the sites and a net additional 600 jobs in the wider region.

The construction phase is anticipated to generate some £25million GVA for the local economy. The development will generate some 1,100 permanent jobs in the new offices, leisure and retail space, a significant increase of 644 jobs from the existing site.

