MIPIM 2017: How Civic and Wulfrun Halls to get Shaylor touch

  By

The project will see major changes made to the Civic Hall and Wulfrun Hall in phases

Shaylor Group is all set to start work on the Civic and Wulfrun Halls

National principal contractor Shaylor Group has announced a consistent stream of new public sector funded projects nationwide.

The company, currently delivering £60 million of publicly funded schemes in a forward order book of £200 million, has credited the progression of the Government’s plans for leaving the European Union with easing sector uncertainty.

In the Midlands region, Shaylor Group will begin the complex refurbishment of Wolverhampton’s Grade II Listed Civic and Wulfrun Halls on behalf of the city council.

The project will see major changes made to the Civic Hall and Wulfrun Hall in phases and draws upon Shaylor Group's outstanding reputation in delivering world class performance facilities.

Shaylor Group chief executive officer Stephen Shaylor commented: “Shaylor Group has an enviable portfolio of outstanding public sector projects, which has obviously contributed in securing such a healthy order book in this arena. In addition to drawing on our proficiency in delivering schemes in a secure environment, we have seen continued interest in our heritage and public facing expertise.”

MIPIM 2017: Birmingham raises bar with restaurant in the sky

Birmingham is to get a dining venue to match its growing foodie reputation, as the developers behind 103 Colmore Row unveil images of their skyline restaurant.

MIPIM 2017: Why Shakespeare Martineau is a headline sponsor of this international property show

Adrian Bland

Adrian Bland, head of commercial real estate at Shakespeare Martineau, believes 2017 is all about collaboration as he prepares for inaugural Midlands Pavillion at MIPIM - showcasing £14 billion of investments across the Midlands

