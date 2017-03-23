MIPIM 2017: How Civic and Wulfrun Halls to get Shaylor touch

National principal contractor Shaylor Group has announced a consistent stream of new public sector funded projects nationwide.

The company, currently delivering £60 million of publicly funded schemes in a forward order book of £200 million, has credited the progression of the Government’s plans for leaving the European Union with easing sector uncertainty.

In the Midlands region, Shaylor Group will begin the complex refurbishment of Wolverhampton’s Grade II Listed Civic and Wulfrun Halls on behalf of the city council.

The project will see major changes made to the Civic Hall and Wulfrun Hall in phases and draws upon Shaylor Group's outstanding reputation in delivering world class performance facilities.

Shaylor Group chief executive officer Stephen Shaylor commented: “Shaylor Group has an enviable portfolio of outstanding public sector projects, which has obviously contributed in securing such a healthy order book in this arena. In addition to drawing on our proficiency in delivering schemes in a secure environment, we have seen continued interest in our heritage and public facing expertise.”