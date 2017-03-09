How we use Cookies
MIPIM 2017: How Arden Cross will be a bustling urban quarter

  • By

Arden Cross plans feature 2,000 new homes, complementary retail and leisure amenities and new public realm

Handout The Arden Cross development at UK Central
The Arden Cross development at UK Central

Arden Cross is a strategically important development site bounded by the M42, A45 and A452, and adjacent to Birmingham Airport, Birmingham International Railway Station and the NEC.

Alongside around 2,000 new homes, complementary retail and leisure amenities and new public realm, the Arden Cross plans will provide more than 2.65 million sq ft of commercial space suitable for national and international occupiers.

The granting of Royal Assent for Phase One of the High Speed 2 rail line has provided greater certainty around the delivery of the 350-acre Arden Cross development, which will be home to the HS2 interchange station, the first stop on the high speed rail line outside Greater London and the last before the terminus at Curzon in Birmingham city centre.

Though only occupying a small part of the total site, the interchange station will act as a catalyst for the delivery of this ambitious and strategically located, important mixed-use development which will create a bustling sustainable new urban quarter.

Ben Gray, project director for the Arden Cross Consortium, said: “Arden Cross will become a major mixed use hub.

“Capitalising on its unparalleled transport connections and its location at the geographical centre of the country, this site will be the best connected in the UK, with immediate access to HS2, Birmingham Airport, Birmingham International railway station and the national motorway network.

“MIPIM enables us to showcase our ambitions for this world-class development that promises to deliver a vibrant, exciting and bustling new community to an audience of international property investors and experts.”

Arden Cross is part of UK Central, an economic strategic vision being driven by Solihull Metropolitan Borough Council and supported by the Greater Birmingham and Solihull Local Enterprise Partnership (GBSLEP), West Midlands Combined Authority and UK Central Government.

