MIPIM 2017: Exciting new business opportunities unveiled for Solihull

  • By

Building on Solihull's strong levelof inward investment and low retail vacancy rates

Fereday Pollard 2016 Solihull Station - Conceptual Visulisation.

Key development opportunities within Solihull town centre have been showcased at MIPIM.

The new masterplan outlines the potential for up to 1,400 new homes, over 70,000 sq m of new office space and 11,000 sq m of commercial and leisure space in the town centre.

The ambitious plans outline how Solihull Council will lead on driving development and delivering infrastructure to build upon the town’s strong level of inward investment and low retail vacancy rates.

Future plans include the potential to build upon growing support to relocate the train station, developing developing a new transport interchange at a “Southern Gateway”.

Further opportunities include 1,900 sq m of leisure and commercial space and the intensification of the adjacent business and commercial quarter, which could see a further 21,000 sq m of new office development.

Councillor Ian Courts, deputy leader and cabinet member for managed growth, said: “We have a number of exciting prospects and transformational infrastructure schemes within our masterplan, including a potential new location for Solihull train station, strengthening of our business and commercial quarters, and the development of new high quality homes, built to a high quality and sustainable urban design.

“Solihull town centre is in a fantastic location, with access to the rest of the UK and beyond just minutes away. Our masterplan will ensure we capitalise on this, and maintain our place at the heart of the UK’s economy.”

