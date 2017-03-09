MIPIM 2017: Why business is booming in Birmingham - 55 Colmore Row regeneration team explain

Cities need investment to grow and MIPIM represents the world’s largest gathering of institutional investors and big hitters from the financial and property markets.

So it’s important the Midlands is well represented and makes a strong case for investing and doing business in the region.

The demand for high-quality commercial space here is evident and with more than 1.4m sq ft being delivered over the next two years – a 50 per cent increase.

It’s clear that the UK’s second city is becoming the first choice for an increasing number of professional and financial services institutions looking to nearshore their operations away from London; HSBC’s relocation of its retail HQ being the headline move.

These organisations demand large floorplates, with no expense spared in fit-out and the market is catering to that. Morgan Sindall’s sympathetic restoration of 55 Colmore Row for IM Properties – one of the premier addresses in the central business district (CBD)– is a standout example of the kind of commercial space required, and one which has set the standard for development in the hub of the city’s professional community.

It’s no surprise that leading law firm Pinsent Masons has chosen the building as a base for its Midlands operations, taking two floors.

The potential benefits of HS2 to Birmingham are much talked about, but notable infrastructure improvements to the Metro are set to have an equally transformative effect.

Connecting the CBD with Argent’s Paradise Circus development to the West, and Snowhill to the East, will allow business to take place across the city and give these areas a new lease of life.

MIPIM provides the ideal shop window for our region and Morgan Sindall is proud to be supporting the Midlands UK delegation.