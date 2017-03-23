MIPIM 2017: Birmingham raises bar with restaurant in the sky

Artist's impression, CGI of plans for a new restaurant at the top of 103 Colmore Row, the replacement for the NatWest Tower in Birmingham (released March 2017)

Birmingham is to get a dining venue to match its growing foodie reputation, as the developers behind 103 Colmore Row unveil images of their skyline restaurant.

The restaurant will sit on the 24th floor of the new £60 million scheme, which is replacing the former NatWest Tower.

The 3,500 sq ft dining space will boast 175 covers and a bar.

The double-height restaurant will have glazing reaching 26ft from floor to ceiling around its perimeter, providing panoramic views of Birminghamand beyond.

At night, the restaurant will create a glowing lantern at the top of the building, visible for miles, creating a new landmark for the city.

On the ground floor of the building there will be a 50-cover café and bar.

103 Colmore Row is being developed by Rockspring Property Investment Managers LLP (Rockspring) and Sterling Property Ventures.

The development team are shortlisting potential operators for both the ground and top-floor eateries.

Eric Linden, European director at Rockspring, said: “The inclusion of a skyline restaurant in the scheme is important to us. It means these vistas can be enjoyed not just by occupiers of the building, but by the general public too.”

James Howarth, managing director of Sterling, said: “The restaurant at 103 will be an exciting addition to Birmingham’s already vibrant dining scene and synonymous with some of London’s skyscrapers.”

Work on constructing 103 will begin in the summer, with the building complete by summer 2019.