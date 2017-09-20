The video will start in 8 Cancel

West Midlands Mayor Andy Street will join a team of staff from the new combined authority to tackle the Simplyhealth Great Birmingham Run half marathon next month.

The 15-strong team, calling itself 'Mayor's Movers', is raising money for cancer charity Cure Leukaemia and its bid to expand the renowned Centre for Clinical Haematology at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham.

They will also be pitting their fitness against teams from other companies and organisations in the Arcadis Business Challenge.

Places are still available in the annual Great Birmingham Run which takes places alongside the sold-out Birmingham International Marathon on Sunday October 15.

The expansion of the haematology centre started in May and is expected to cost a total of £3.2 million.

It is being supported by a grant of more than £2 million from the Greater Birmingham and Solihull Local Enterprise Partnership while Cure Leukaemia is hoping to raise £1 million.

Once completed, the centre will double its capacity for blood cancer patients, clinical trials and specialist research nurse positions as well supporting the aim of eradicating blood cancer within 25 years.

Mr Street said: "The pioneering work Cure Leukaemia supports, led by Professor Charlie Craddock CBE, is not only benefiting patients across our great region but also globally.

"The expanded centre will save more lives and firmly enhance the West Midlands' status on the world stage and we are determined to raise as much as possible to help this transformational project become a reality.

"I look forward to seeing the public out in force on October 15 and our team is determined to come out on top in the business challenge."

The Arcadis Business Challenge invites teams of four to eight runners from companies across the Midlands to compete for trophies.

The four fastest times by participants are added up for each team to pick the overall winner with prizes for small, medium and large companies as well as men's, women's and mixed teams.

You can take part in the Great Birmingham Run for Cure Leukaemia and receive a free place - email beinspired@cureleukaemia.co.uk for details.

To sign you and your colleagues up for the Business Challenge visit GreatRun.org/businesschallenge.