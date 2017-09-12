Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Campervan company MooVans has proved it’s ahead of the herd after winning the npower Business competition to find a successful ‘Super Powered’ company from across the UK.

The Somerset venture run by husband and wife team Anne and Steve Webb scooped the £5,000 first prize even though MooVans has been in business for less than a year.

Set up at the end of 2016, MooVans gives people the chance to hire luxury VW campervans, promising 5-star fun for those who want a wonderful holiday on wheels.

Anne says: “All our vans come with luxury leather seats, air heating and an upmarket finish. We provide fully-equipped kitchens, fold out awnings and genuine VW bike racks.

“We have a simple philosophy of great vans with no extra costs.”

The competition was aimed at small and medium sized enterprises (SMEs) who demonstrated how they are innovative, successful and engaging. As well as the £5000 cash prize, the winner also receives mentoring and support from top business growth strategy expert Gary King.

The competition judging panel included Tim Campbell who was first winner of The Apprentice TV show. Alongside him were Tricia Phillips, Small Business Editor at The Mirror; Gary King, Managing.

Director of Tendo UK Ltd; Richard Longbottom, Head of npower Business; and Timber Neutral entrepreneur, Matthew Roberts.

“We launched the competition because we wanted to showcase the innovative businesses that are growing and succeeding in what are uncertain times,” said Richard Longbottom, Head of npower Business. “From our experience there’s no such thing as a typical business. Businesses come in all shapes and sizes – but they face the same challenges.”

Tim Campbell added: “We have seen some amazing businesses and a really worthy winner.”

And Tricia Phillips agreed: “We were looking for companies with clever ideas that hadn’t been tried before, companies that had the drive and ambition to have a go. We hear lots of stories about businesses failing – it’s time to celebrate the companies getting it right.”

Celebrating now is MooVans, which plans to use the prize money to build its marketing presence and grow into the country’s leading campervan holiday company.