Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Barristers' chambers No5 has secured its position as one of the country's leading sets in the annual Legal 500.

One of just two top-tier ranked sets on the Midlands circuit, a number of the firm's barristers have been recommended as tier one experts in their field.

With offices in Birmingham, London, Bristol and Leicester, nationwide No5 boasts 27 QCs in the leading silks list, up from 22 last year, with name checks for new silks Michelle Heeley QC, Phil Bradley QC and Stefano Nuvoloni QC.

Legal 500 is recognised as one of the most authoritative guides to UK law firms and describes No5 as "innovative and forward-thinking" and the "wide range of experienced counsel can be called upon and trusted".

Chief executive and director of clerking Tony McDaid said the set was extremely pleased: "We are delighted to cement our position in this year's rankings which highlights our national reputation and the wide range of expertise offered.

"Our head of chambers Mark Anderson QC again receives a tier one ranking as a leading silk in commercial, banking, insolvency and chancery law, while many of our QCs have been praised for their skills and judgement."

The practice management is described as "very friendly and approachable" while Mr McDaid himself is said to "always be looking for ways to improve the service and meet instructing solicitors' needs rather than stick to rigid structures".

The Legal 500 rankings are much anticipated by the industry and No5 is recommended nationally and regionally.

Barristers are acknowledged as experts in their fields, with the firm receiving recognition for its work in a variety of areas including planning, crime, employment, family, immigration, public law, commercial and chancery, and clinical negligence and personal injury.

Award-winning No5 is one of the UK's premier set of barristers' chambers with more than 240 barristers and 35 silks.

It has established a reputation for breaking new legal ground and is considered to be progressive and forward-thinking.