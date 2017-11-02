The video will start in 8 Cancel

Runners from HSBC and the West Midlands Combined Authority were crowned the overall winners of the Simplyheath Great Birmingham Run 2017 Business Challenge.

One of HSBC's teams was led by chief executive Ian Stuart who was taking part in a half marathon three years after undergoing hip surgery.

Team 2 posted an collective time of 07:22.09, making them the winner of the large business category.

The combined authority also had several teams taking part in the annual half marathon under the banner of Mayor's Movers and led by West Midlands Mayor Andy Street.

Mayor's Movers Team 1 recorded a time of 06:26:18, ensuring they won the medium business category.

The Business Challenge was open to companies and organisation of all sizes with categories for men's, women's and mixed teams of four to eight runners.

The combined times of the four fastest runners in each team were added together for an overall time.

Money raised by the 22-strong contingent from HSBC will go toward the bank's commitment to raise £3 million for Alzheimer's Society and Alzheimer Scotland during a three-year partnership.

Mr Street's Mayor's Movers were raising funds for Cure Leukaemia's £1 million appeal to expand the Centre for Clinical Haematology at Queen Elizabeth Hospital Birmingham.

Any business entering 12 or more participants automatically received a plaque engraved with the company's name.

Mr Stuart said: "I had a hip replacement a few years ago and it was causing a few problems in the run-up to the race.

"It was touch and go whether I would be able to take part but I am pleased to say I did and I completed it in a respectable sub-two hours.

"The event itself was fantastic, the atmosphere was buzzing and the support from local people along the route was important in driving us on all the way to the finish.

"I'd like to thank everyone who marshalled and helped organise the event and those who sponsored my colleagues, helping provide important funds to help those living with and affected by dementia."

Companies interested in taking part in the Arcadis Business Challenge at the 2018 Great Birmingham 10k on May 6 can sign up www.greatrun.org/great-birmingham

Great Birmingham Run 2017 Business Challenge Results

Medium Business

Men

1) West Midlands Combined Authority, Mayor's Movers 1 - 06:26:18

2) Browne Jacobson - 08:21.23

Mixed

1) West Midlands Combined Authority, Mayor's Movers 2 - 08:09.51

2) West Midlands Combined Authority, Mayor's Movers 3 - 10:55.53

Large Business

Men

1) HSBC Team 2 - 07:22.09

2) Arcadis Team 7 - 07:39.14

3) Tony Gee & Partners - 7:52.09

Women

1) Wagamama Team 2 - 9:09:05

2) Charter Court Financial Services Team 1 - 9:32.37

Mixed

1) Arcadis Team 8 - 7:53.58

2) Gateley 8:07.26

3) Handelsbanken - 8:12.49

12 or more

Arcadis

Charter Court Financial Services

HSBC

Wagamama

West Midlands Combined Authority