Keen golfer Chris Simmons no longer has to miss out on his perfect tee-off time after buying his local club and turning it into a huge success.

When his club was put on the market, he wondered if he had it in him to take it on and make it a success being a builder with experience in construction, not leisure and hospitality.

But it turned out that it was precisely his background as a builder which was needed to revitalise the decades-old country club in Penkridge, Staffordshire.

Speaking about taking the leap to buy his local club, Chris explained: "I'd always wanted a venture the whole community could enjoy.

"When The Chase Golf Club came on the market in 2009, I knew I'd found it so I bought it - and solved my dilemma of getting the right tee-time at my local golf club into the bargain!

"We now employ sixty people and are open from 6.30am until 10pm every day of the year - except Christmas Day."

After selling their shop to purchase the golf club, the Simmons family set about redesigning and expanding it, with new facilities and services which brought in many more customers than just the male golfers who had mainly used it until then.

And they turned the complex, overlooking picturesque Cannock Chase and the Shropshire hills, into the hub of their local area - a place to go for a weekend break, a relaxing spa, an evening meal and even a wedding or birthday - as well as a round of golf.

The Chase golf club, which has an 18-hole, par 72 course, had been part of a large network of clubs, mostly around London, belonging to the same company. Then in 2009 the firm put the clubs further from the capital up for sale.

Chris's daughter Harriet had just finished studying bioveterinary science when her family decided to buy the club and she returned home to help her mum, dad and sister run the new venture.

She said she is proud of the transformation her family have overseen, adding: "This month we'll have owned the place for eight years. It has been amazing to see how the decisions we've made have such a difference, and to see every type of people using and enjoying it. The best part has been working here alongside my parents and sister and to have been part of a truly family business."