The first ever Birmingham International Marathon sold out within weeks of being announced.

Some 10,000 runners of all ages and abilities took to the streets to take part in the 26.2 mile event, with another 10,000 signing up for the 13.1 mile Great Birmingham Run Half Marathon held on the same day.

People travelled from across the globe to take part in Birmingham's mass day of running, which celebrated the city’s Commonwealth Games bid with a dedicated race within a race in the half marathon with nationals from Commonwealth countries and territories competing against one another.

Like last year the 2018 Birmingham International Marathon will be held on the same day as the half marathon.

The date that the Great Run Company has established for both events is Sunday, October 14.

Birmingham is widely regarded as the birthplace of mass participation long-distance running events after the city staged one of the country’s first open-to-all marathons, the People’s Marathon, which ran from 1980-85.

Meanwhile the Wolverhampton Marathon is being axed after a fall in entrants.

Fewer than 200 signed up for the 26.2 mile Carver Wolverhampton City Marathon 2017.

The Simplyhealth Great Birmingham Run is firmly established as one of the most popular half marathons in the country, while the Birmingham International Marathon is shaping up for a strong second year.

More than £4.1 million was raised for local and national good causes by runners at this year’s marathon and half marathon, while the Simplyhealth Great Birmingham 10K generated over £1.4 million for charity.

The date of the 10K race was previously announced as Sunday May 6 - a Bank Holiday weekend.

Families can play their part in the October weekend of activity with the Simplyhealth Junior and Mini Great Birmingham Runs taking place on Saturday, October 13.

Exact start times and route details for the events are still being reviewed with more details to follow early in 2018.

The Simplyhealth Great Birmingham Run and 10K will also feature the Business Challenge, which sees Midlands companies compete for fastest-time trophies and all-important bragging rights. The Business Challenge is a way of raising office morale and team spirit.

Among those taking part in the first Birmingham International Marathon was Coventry-born Steve Edwards, one of the world’s leading multi-marathon runners, who completed his 800th 26.2-mile run in the city.

Steve now holds what is believed to be a world record for completing 800 marathons in under 3hrs 20mins.

And not to be outdone, Black Country running legend ‘Blind Dave’ Heeley completed both the Birmingham International Marathon AND Simplyhealth Great Birmingham Run half marathon on Sunday – a total of 39.3 miles, in aid of the Albion Foundation.

