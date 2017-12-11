Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Are you looking for a trusted recruiter to handle your workforce solutions?

The story of Pertemps has always been one of long-term sustainable growth but in recent years that growth has accelerated at a remarkable rate.

Nowadays, the Pertemps Network Group brand can be found everywhere, from niche sectors to the outsourced recruitment solutions arena, servicing global brands as well as continuing to supply contingent and permanent workforce solutions to smaller local-based organisations.

Constance Watts opened the first branch in Birmingham over 55 years ago. In the first year, the turnover was £50,000.

Fast forward to 2017, and the annual turnover is over £700 million.

To this day, Pertemps is still a family-run business, with Constance's son Tim to be found in his office at Meriden Hall every day of the working week.

Pertemps has been named as a Best Company to Work For by The Sunday Times for 11 consecutive years - an achievement no other recruitment business on the list has managed.

We are extremely proud of our 11-year run and hope to make it 12 years in 2018. As well as featuring on the Best Companies list, we have won many awards over the years.

Most recently, we won an REC IRP award for Best Recruitment Campaign for our work training and finding driving jobs for ex-army and reservists while we scored Best Back Office Team at the Recruitment International Awards for our innovative and forward-thinking marketing.

In November, it was also announced that Pertemps was included in the first annual 'Best Employers for Race Listing', compiled by Business in the Community.

So, what can we do for your business?

No matter how big or small your company, how many employees you want us to find for you or the sector in which you operate, we will offer a professional, tailored service to find the right candidates to match your requirements.

We will guarantee:

* Assessment of all candidates including reference checks, DBS (where applicable)

* To use the most innovative methods and latest technologies to attract the employees you require

* Delivery of only the finest, skill-matched and suitable talent regardless of your industry or discipline

* To offer bespoke workforce solutions

* To invest the time and effort it takes to understand your business and requirements

THEN... 1961

Pertemps opens its first office in Birmingham, managed and run by just three members of staff. Turnover: £50,000

NOW... 2017

Pertemps is the UK's largest privately-owned agency with over 150 nationwide branches and offices and circa 1,500 members of staff. Turnover: £700 million