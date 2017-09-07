The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Law firm DLA Piper is counting down the days to the Vélo Birmingham cycling sportive later this month.

The firm has entered several teams into the Business 100 challenge alongside signing up to be one of the event's sponsors.

Vélo Birmingham is a 100-mile cycle ride on closed roads which starts and ends in Birmingham and takes in towns and villages in Staffordshire, the Black Country and Worcestershire.

The event on September 24 has attracted 15,000 riders and sold sout in just a few days last year.

There are however still places available in the Business 100 challenge for companies to enter which will offer a VIP experience coupled with exclusive networking opportunities.

Supported by the Greater Birmingham Chambers of Commerce, Birmingham Post and DLA Piper, Business 100 offers a dedicated starting wave and in-ride competitions.

All teams have also been invited to the Park Regis hotel in Broad Street for an exclusive networking evening on September 14.

Special guests for the evening are former professional cyclist David Millar and David Walsh, the Sunday Times journalist and best-selling author of Seven Deadly Sins, the story of his 18-year pursuit of Lance Armstrong.

There will be speeches, cycling anecdotes and a Q&A.

Huw Dolphin, DLA Piper's Birmingham managing partner, said: "We have a group of extremely keen cyclists, both in Birmingham and across our international practice.

"Last year, corporate partner Tim Lake led a team of lawyers on the London to Paris Cycle Challenge to raise money for Marie Curie.

"In 2015, a team of lawyers from the UK, Europe and Australia competed in the Amstel Gold Race in the Netherlands so we are absolutely thrilled to be involved with the inaugural Vélo Birmingham which is great, not only for the city, but it gives us the opportunity to invite our clients and colleagues to join an exciting cycle event on our doorstep.

"We have entered several teams in the Business 100.

"It is a truly team effort with lawyers from Birmingham, Leeds, London, Amsterdam and Madrid taking part, along with some of the firm's clients and our global co-chair Juan Picon.

"In a wider sense, we want to be part of an event which is going to raise the profile of the region."

For more information about the Vélo Birmingham Business Challenge visit Velobirmingham.com.